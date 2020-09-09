Green Valley Council president Thao Tiedt plans to step down as she prepares to move to Washington state.
The announcement came Wednesday during the GVC's Executive Committee meeting.
Tiedt said her departure depends on how long it takes to sell her Green Valley home. She has had an offer on a new home near Seattle accepted.
The move comes after Tiedt had surgery to remove a failed kidney in March.
"I always promised that when my health started to go, I would come back," she said of her family in Washington. "My health is fine now, but I don't want them doing what I've seen other families go through here, where the kids are back and forth. It's terrible for their lives, but it's terrible for your life, too."
Tiedt began her two-year term in January 2019; it ends in December.
During that time, Tiedt said she accomplished her goal of raising awareness among member HOAs on what GVC does and its services.
"I think the fact that we've been so vocal and community-oriented during COVID with the weekly newsletters, I think they have a much better idea of what we do and why we could be valuable to them," she said.
Tiedt said she also felt she's leaving GVC while its relationship remains strong with Pima County. She pointed to communication GVC had with county officials during the coronavirus pandemic.
During the first shutdown that began in March, the county approached GVC to collect data on Green Valley residents on whether there was a need for special assistance programs. After checking with HOAs in the area, Tiedt said there weren't any significant needs for a new county program in Green Valley.
"I think that showed that first of all we're very responsive, but secondly that we are very prudent," she said. "We're not going to get a program going that is not going to be fully utilized and cost money unless we need it."
In August, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry told the Green Valley News he would recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve a new five-year contract for GVC, which he expected as early as September. Tiedt said GVC submitted a document stating they would like a raise from the previous $75,000 per year to $87,500.
However, she understood that governments from all levels are under budget strains due to COVID-19 impacts on revenues.
Leaving GV
Tiedt said there was only one thing she still needs to accomplish before she leaves — finishing her history of Green Valley presentation to the Board of Representatives.
Her presentation series began in 2019, with the foundation of Green Valley and went to around 1971. But she didn't finish the story due to the COVID-19 shutdown that nixed the March board meeting.
"That's the one thing I haven't accomplished yet, and I'm going to tell everybody I need to get that done before I leave," she said. "I need to have a webinar or something where I get to tell them the end. The end of the story of Green Valley up to 1980. We hadn't gotten there yet."
Tiedt said she promised she would give them an ending to the story and intends to keep it.
However, the shutdown and COVID-19 pandemic also gave her time to think about what's important.
She said her daughter is facing medical issues, and Tiedt wants to be there to provide emotional support.
"Also, I'm the only one they have left," she said of her family. "They would rather have some good time with me more than twice a year. I visit twice a year. But a couple of weeks, that's not the same. Especially during COVID, you get a lot of time to think."