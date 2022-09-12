HOA Members_April.JPG

Green Valley HOA representatives look on as GVC President Debbie Kenyon addresses the audience during a Board of Representatives meeting in April. 

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

After dozens of Green Valley residents turned out for an informational series on the area’s water resources last year, the Green Valley Council is hoping to build on its momentum with even more events and community conversations about life in Southern Arizona through next year.  

For the first time, the council hosted a series of workshops over the summer focused on reconnecting with homeowners associations, community leaders and year-round residents to the council’s mission – to be the “civic voice” for this unincorporated community.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

