For the first time, the council hosted a series of workshops over the summer focused on reconnecting with homeowners associations, community leaders and year-round residents to the council’s mission – to be the “civic voice” for this unincorporated community.
Now, armed with new ideas and feedback, GVC President Debbie Kenyon said the council is laying the groundwork for increased community engagement – and first on the list is hosting more roundtable discussions.
“Each of (our summer workshops) saw over 40 attendees – which is more than half our membership – and it was honestly just so loud in the room because people were engaging in good dialogue, asking good questions, and that was really great to see and hear,” Kenyon said.
“Our actual Board of Representatives meetings are business meetings, so we don’t have a lot of time to do presentations or engage in longer discussions, so we’re moving forward with plans to host a quarterly workshop series (beginning in November) where we can infuse our executive committee with the community, have more open dialogue, get feedback and really address issues that are top-of-mind for our community,” she said.
Another lesson gleaned over the summer engagement was a need for more communication and information on things specific to life in Arizona, especially for a community that continually welcomes visitors.
“We found we have to continually re-message because of the number of people who consistently are newcomers in this community, as well as people who do come back, that you’re in Arizona now, and you’re going to have to focus on some different things here than you did back where you were,” Kenyon said.
Specific to this community, Kenyon said, is a need for continued messaging around monsoon safety and preparedness, which she said the council plans to turn into an annual recurring forum with local first-responders beginning at the start of the next monsoon in early June.
“The goal is for the community to come to this and walk away not only with more knowledge of all of the seasonal safety protocols, but also, in the case they are impacted by the monsoon, leaving with contacts they can also go to for support services,” Kenyon said.
Other forums planned for the year, which were generated by community input, include more discussion on water resources and wastewater management, an introduction to Sonoran Desert wildlife, how to identify and protect yourself from Valley Fever/West Nile Virus, end of life planning, and an interactive first responders resource fair, which will feature demonstrations and opportunities for conversation with Pima County law enforcement agencies in January.
“We’re still working on the balance of how to speak to both winter visitors and our core residents, the people who vote here, and I think there had been this general feeling among the community that we always kind of spoke at them,” Kenyon said.
“That’s really what kick-started our summer engagement – we wanted to hear from folks and help them feel like we’re speaking with them, that they’re being heard and that their needs are being answered. That two-way dialogue is something we really want to focus on.”
Kenyon also credits David McAllister Romo, who joined GVC as executive director in January, with charting a path for the council’s future, which includes more collaboration with local and regional partners.
“(David) has really hooked us into a whole new network not only within Pima County but also with the City of Tucson and the state of Arizona, and it’s really opened our eyes to the fact that we can’t just look at Green Valley today, but we have to look 10 or 15 years down the road, and how we’re going to work with our members, with our community, to get where we want to be,” Kenyon said.
“We’re very fortunate that we have so many opportunities here, and I think now, we just start breaking down these big ideas into our committees and really make things happen,” she said.
