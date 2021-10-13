With new ideas and a new contract from Pima County, the Green Valley Council Health and Human Services Committee is refocusing its efforts on community collaboration and communication.
GVC President Debbie Kenyon said the recalibration is part of a larger mission to address the changing needs of the community, to re-establish strong community relationships, and take the council “from viable to vibrant” through the rest of her tenure.
Some background
From 2016 through 2020, the Green Valley Council contracted for services with Pima County, receiving $75,000 annually to support and share information about county services and act as a voice representing Green Valley residents and their interests to the county.
In summer 2020, the Pima County Health Department asked the GVC for some additional help during the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically in identifying shut-ins in the community – people who might need assistance getting their medications or groceries, or who may be eligible for an in-home COVID vaccine service.
Tom Berezny, Green Valley’s representative for Supervisor Steve Christy, said the success of these earlier surveying efforts stood out to county officials.
“They really saw what an expanded Health and Human Services Committee could do, and what an asset that could be to the county...and that’s part of what makes the council so viable,” Berezny said.
In October 2020, the Board of Supervisors approved a new contract with the council in the amount of $87,500 annually for five years – a 16 percent increase from the previous contract – emphasizing the continued desire for the council to work closely with the health department on issues particular to Green Valley.
That commitment was kickstarted later with the formation of the Emergency Incident Command Team – a collaborative effort between the council, the Green Valley Fire District, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers and Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital — in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group spearheaded the distribution of the COVID vaccine in Green Valley, inoculating over 3,000 residents, and completing close to 800 follow-up phone calls to confirm second-dose appointments.
It’s these community collaborations and partnerships that Kenyon hopes to build on to shape the HHS committee and its goals moving forward.
“This is the resurrection of Health and Human Services in that we’re re-establishing community relationships that unfortunately had languished for a couple of years,” Kenyon said.
Looking ahead
Part of building on those partnerships, Kenyon said, will also mean taking a deeper look at the safety, health and wellness needs of the community.
“We are looking to reassess here because the needs have shifted. Though the average age of our community I still think is around 70, it's a different 70 than it was in 1999,” Kenyon said.
One new focus of the committee will be hosting several different community forums on health and wellness topics that impact Green Valley. For example, the committee’s upcoming 9-1-1 forum, Kenyon said, was inspired by conversations with GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder and the SAV Commander Doug Kenyon, who noticed a disconnect between how community members currently use Pima County’s 9-1-1 system and the way it’s designed to work.
“In Pima County, the system is very different from where we all may have come from. In Pima County, it’s a clearinghouse...if you’re concerned about something, you call and tell them what you’re seeing, and they’ll dispatch whoever needs to respond,” Kenyon said.
“A big thing I hear them (PCSD and GVFD) say is if only people called sooner, they could have prevented something or alleviated a lot of situations that arise,” she said.
Green Valley resident Joyce Finkelstein, who attended Monday’s meeting, said the committee could also take an active approach in addressing community needs as they arise, pointing to a number of Green Valley programs and services that were born out of earlier HHS meetings.
“SHIM (Safety in Health and Motion) began here. The Volunteer Clearinghouse began here. Putting benches along Camino del Sol began here...and that happened because agencies came together and talked about what the needs of the community were, what services they provide, and it became a value-added proposition,” Finkelstein said.
Though more planning for future committee projects is still underway, Kenyon said she’s hopeful residents who have other ideas or a passion for addressing the health needs of the community will come on board.
“This committee is a vital part of our mission to provide information and services to the community, and in order to make this and any of our committees function, we need to involve the community.”