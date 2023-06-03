The 2023 monsoon officially kicks off in less than two weeks, and local emergency response agencies are pitching in to help Green Valley residents prepare.
This seasonal shift in weather patterns, which is officially observed in southern Arizona from June 15 through Sept. 30, can bring relief from the dry heat and paint the sky with stunning sunsets, but it can also herald some intense thunderstorms and flash floods.
More than 150 attendees came out to the Green Valley Council’s inaugural “Monsoon Madness” safety forum at the GVR West Center on Thursday, which featured insights on common monsoon hazards, and tips from local emergency responders and on how to keep yourself and your property safe this summer.
What to expect
During a typical monsoon, the Green Valley area sees an average of 8.25 inches of rain, but local rainfall totals can vary widely from neighborhood to neighborhood, especially across the different elevations throughout the Tucson metro area.
On average, Green Valley sees between 25-35 days of measurable precipitation, primarily during July and August, said Ken Drozd, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Tucson.
After two seasons of above-average rainfall during the 2021 and 2022 monsoons, Drozd said early indications are that this year’s monsoon will be a bit drier than normal.
“With the pattern that we’re in, it’s looking like a 37% chance of being below normal, 30% chance of being above-normal, and 33% chance of being near-normal (precipitation), so about a 70% chance that we’re not going to see above-normal again this monsoon,” Drozd said. “But that doesn’t mean that we won’t get a couple of days with really hazardous conditions. There’s a lot that can quickly develop during the monsoon, and you really have to be prepared.”
Before the storm
One of the biggest things residents can do to avoid putting themselves at risk during the stormy season is to simply stay up-to-date with the latest weather forecast, and plan your day accordingly, said L.T. Pratt, community outreach coordinator with the Green Valley Fire District.
“Try and build your schedule around what you’ve learned about the weather. If the weather is looking bad, maybe make your trip to Tucson another day, or schedule your doctor’s appointments for a time when weather systems are not moving through the area,” Pratt said.
Several agencies in and around southern Arizona — including the National Weather Service in Tucson and Pima County’s Office of Emergency Management's MyAlerts system — are constantly monitoring weather conditions, assessing the potential for damaging storms, and relaying alerts to the community when needed.
Before the storm hits is also the ideal time to prepare emergency supply kits and finalize any evacuation plans you may have, should you need them.
In addition to having important financial documents and necessary medications in a safe and easily accessible location, Pratt also suggests having a first aid kit, a stock of nonperishable food, and a battery-operated radio and flashlight with spare batteries.
Having some extra supplies like tarps, towels, sandbags, Duct tape, plywood, a shovel and staple gun on hand can also help address any initial storm damage to your home.
In the event of heavy downpours and flash floods, Pratt said residents should also be prepared with multiple evacuation routes in and out of your neighborhood, in case your typical path is blocked.
“On your way around, I encourage you to look for those pre-positioned barricades, which are lying around the roads, and think about what that means for you as a homeowner. If you have to leave your home for whatever reason, and your pathway has to cross one of those pre-deployed barricades, that evacuation plan might already be gone, so pay attention to those,” Pratt said.
Seek shelter
If a storm is approaching your area, officials say the best course of action is to seek shelter indoors, stay off roadways and wait it out.
Monsoon storms can bring any combination of hazards, including high winds, heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning, blowing debris and dust, and hail, which can all wreak havoc on your home, your vehicle and yourself if left exposed.
If you can hear thunder, Drozd with the Weather Service said that means the storm is close enough that lightning could strike you, which is why they urge people to remember, “when thunder roars, go indoors.”
If you do find yourself driving during a monsoon storm, pulling aside on the shoulder and waiting it out is also the best option to keep yourself and others safe, Drozd added.
“With dust storms, there can be very limited visibility, so we encourage people to get off the road and not to drive into it. Pull off the road if you can, or pull off on the shoulder, and remember to turn your taillights and headlights off so other drivers don’t see your lights and think you’re still driving. Pull aside, stay alive,” he said.
Attempting to drive through a flooded or washed-out roadway is also not advised, Drozd said, even if you assume your vehicle could get across.
Drivers could have no idea how deep the water is from behind the wheel, how fast the water is flowing, or what debris might be flowing in it, all of which creates dangerous conditions for both the driver and emergency responders in the event of a swift-water rescue.
“For a small sedan, about 8-10 inches of water is enough to get under there and lift the wheels off the ground. And once they’re not in contact with the ground anymore, you’re pretty much at the mercy of the flowing water,” Drozd said. “And you know, do you ever really know how deep the water is before you drive through it? Do you know if the road is even there? It might even be washed out, and if suddenly it’s deeper and you’re in trouble and you’re stuck, it can be a serious situation.”
In the event you do find yourself caught in rushing flood waters, or trapped under a downed tree or power line, officials say it’s best to stay calm, stay in your vehicle, and call 911.
But in the best case scenario, Sgt. Steve Ferree with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Unit said residents would not be putting themselves in these dangerous situations in the first place.
“When these situations do happen, you’re pulling valuable resources away from other areas of Pima County. Our Search and Rescue unit is primarily responsible for hikers in distress in mountain areas, so if we get pulled to a swift-water rescue down here in Green Valley, for example, those potential rescue resources are being taken away from the Catalinas, or other mountain areas,” Ferree said. “During these storms, there also very well could be a lightning strike on a house that results in a house fire. In that case, you know, you may be pulling the fire department away to a swift-water event, which is something that is completely preventable. If we can avoid that altogether, that would be the best case scenario.”
Assessing the damage
While being prepared for a severe weather event is one thing, facing the damage to your home or your vehicle after the monsoon can be another challenge entirely, and can often leave people vulnerable to scams.
To avoid falling victim to storm damage scams, the Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona said homeowners should be wary of some common “red flags.” Those include offers that use scare tactics or emphasize urgency, or offers that encourage homeowners to sign documents or pay for services ahead of time, without fully understanding what those contracts or repairs entail.
When beginning your recovery from a monsoon, the BBB encourages homeowners to work through a checklist that includes assessing the damage yourself, contacting your insurance company, checking contractor licenses via the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, and getting everything in writing.
If you suspect you’ve been a victim of a scam, or think you’re currently being targeted by one, you can report it to the BBB via their new Scam Tracker tool, and warn others so they can avoid similar cons.
While there’s a lot to consider when it comes to weather events that are as dynamic and unpredictable as the monsoon in southern Arizona, Pratt said it’s important people understand that there are simple things everyone can do to make themselves and their community safer.
“These storms are serious, they can affect lives, and they can change lives permanently,” he said. “These are dangerous and dynamic situations, and we care for our people (first responders) and the uncomfortable situations we’re sending them into, too, so we’re hopeful that what you learn today, you’ll take to heart and take precautions to keep yourself safe.”