The 2023 monsoon officially kicks off in less than two weeks, and local emergency response agencies are pitching in to help Green Valley residents prepare.

This seasonal shift in weather patterns, which is officially observed in southern Arizona from June 15 through Sept. 30, can bring relief from the dry heat and paint the sky with stunning sunsets, but it can also herald some intense thunderstorms and flash floods.

CERT Table (side, crowd).JPG

Members of the Greater Green Valley Community Emergency Response Team (GGV CERT) hand out brochures at the Green Valley Council's Monsoon Madness forum on Thursday.
KenDrozd.JPG

Ken Drozd, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson, speaks to residents about monsoon hazards during the Green Valley Council's Monsoon Madness forum on Thursday.
First Responders.JPG

First responders speak about severe weather hazards and public safety at the Green Valley Council's Monsoon Madness forum on Thursday. Sgt. Steve Ferree, left, with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Unit, Lt. Paul Hill with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Commander Doug Kenyon with the Green Valley Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers, and L.T. Pratt, public information officer with the Green Valley Fire District.  


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?