Pima County’s natural parks claim some of the most treasured spaces south of Tucson – from Historic Canoa Ranch to the recently reimagined Canoa Hills Trails park in Green Valley. But when it comes to the county’s leash laws, some feel enforcement at the parks has gone to the dogs.
Green Valley Council president Deb Kenyon said their office has seen a wave of complaints over the past several weeks about people who are allowing their dogs to run free in public areas with few consequences.
“It’s becoming more prevalent, and I think people seem to think, unfortunately, now that if they don’t see anybody, if the park isn’t crowded, that it’s OK to do as you please,” Kenyon told residents at last month’s GVC Board of Representatives meeting.
“It’s becoming more of a problem that needs to be controlled, and it’s unfortunate that we do have to take a firmer stance on this but it's necessary because we are charged with protecting these resources,” she said.
The rules
Though it may seem to some like just an innocent game of fetch or an evening stroll, it’s against the law in Pima County to have a dog off-leash anywhere outside you home, unless inside a designated off-leash dog run, such as a dog park.
“Dogs are only allowed off leash within specific areas designated for off-leash dogs,” said Nikki Reck, a senior staff assistant with Natural Resource, Parks and Recreation.
With a few exceptions for police dogs, service dogs and pre-approved training classes, all domestic animals and pets must be restrained, by either a cage or a leash of no more than six feet, while off the owner’s property, in public areas and in Pima County parks, according to county ordinance.
Violators are typically given a verbal warning or citation, but can face a misdemeanor charge and any combination of penalties – a fine of up to $750, four months in jail and/or two year probation – depending on the location of the incident and number of prior offenses.
Pima County’s Animal Protection Officers (APOs), a team of about 15 when fully staffed, are largely responsible for enforcing leash laws on top of investigating cases of neglect, cruelty and potentially dangerous animals in Pima County.
And with thousands of calls coming in each month, the calls are answered on a priority basis, with police assists, dangerous animal calls and abuse cases taking precedence.
Due to the high call volume, Pima Animal Care Center says they may not be able to respond to calls about loose animals if the animal is not aggressive or hasn’t bitten anyone, if the animal is not on or near school grounds, or if the dog’s address is unknown by the caller.
According to PACC, an Animal Protection Officer can cite the owner of a loose dog if they observe the violation directly, if photo or video evidence clearly identifies the dog and the dog’s address, or if two people from different physical addresses can verify the incident.
The damage
Beyond the illegality of it, Kenyon notes that giving animals free-range in public areas can be dangerous for both people and their pets.
“We’ve gotten reports of people being confronted by these animals, about animals digging in the brush and aggressively going after native wildlife, which poses a huge issue in a natural resource park,” Kenyon said of reports stemming from the Canoa Hills Trails area.
“Plus, if your dog is off-leash and bites someone or scratches another person, that’s a huge liability…and you’re going to bear the cost,” she said.
In short, leash laws are designed to protect animals and their owners while out in public.
Restraints can prevent dogs from getting lost, from causing property damage, from endangering traffic and from injury by vehicles or other animals.
“There are many dangerous situations that pets can get into here, and we’re trying to protect everyone,” Kenyon said.
“This is not only for human safety, but also pets' safety.”
What’s being done
With complaints still coming into their office, Kenyon said Green Valley residents can expect to see more signage and outreach from the council at local parks aimed at educating dog owners about leash laws, and the dangers of letting your pets roam free.
Doug Kenyon, commander of the Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers in Green Valley, said they also plan to coordinate with the Sheriff’s Department to conduct more frequent park patrols in park areas.
“But the bottom line in all of this, I think, is it doesn’t do us any good if we hear about it the next day, or the next week or read about it somewhere online like Nextdoor,” Doug Kenyon said.
Instead, if you see someone violating a leash law or park rules, call 911 to report it to the proper authorities. You can also reach out to:
- Pima County Animal Protection Service: 520-724-5900, ext. 4.
- Pima County Sheriff’s Department (non-emergency): 520-351-4900
- Pima Animal Care Center Online Feedback Form: bit.ly/PACCFeedback
- Submit anonymous animal complaints on noise or waste to Pima Animal Care Center at: bit.ly/PACCCivilComp