The Green Valley Council Board of Representatives voted unanimously to approve raising dues from $9.50 to $12 annually.
The member dues, charged per rooftop within HOAs, will not go into effect until January 2021. The individual membership dues of $15 for those living in a non-participating HOA will remain the same.
The increase comes as GVC income has seen a revenue decline due to the directory and program services dipping.
GVC's president, Thao Tiedt, said it is primarily the directory that has affected the organization's budget, which had a $19,487 deficit for 2019.
While the program services have also been down, she said the organization could build them up.
Tiedt said 2020 would have a small deficit as well but would likely be lower. The last time GVC raised dues was by $2 to the current $9.50 per year fee, which went into effect in January 2018.
GVC had gone about 20 years without a dues increase because the directory once covered the organization's budget, and now they have to catch up, she said.
The organization also had some revenue relief when Pima County approved a five-year service contract with GVC for $75,000 annually, approved in one-year installments.
In December, the Board of Supervisors approved the fifth and final installment of the contract.
Despite the $2.50 increase in dues, Tiedt said membership in the organization is still a good deal.
"The first time they thought about incorporating, and they actually took a vote, that one was going to be a 1.5 percent increase in sale's tax and over $1 per $100 in property tax," she said. "We're a bargain."