Price

Gudrun Price, left, with Jim Rusk of Valle Verde Rotary, on Monday. 

 Green Valley News

Gudrun Price contacted the Green Valley News on Monday: I’d like to donate to ShelterBox, she said. Is it too late?

The paper was winding down a campaign in partnership with the international relief agency, the Rotary Club of Green Valley and Valle Verde Rotary Club. No, she was told, it’s not too late.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?