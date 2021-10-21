The pilot who died in a plane crash west of Green Valley on Sunday has been identified as a local veterinarian, but in every aspect of his life Dr. Timothy Krone was much more.
Krone was the lone occupant of a Rockwell Commander 112B that crashed about 2 p.m., 20 miles southwest of Ryan Airfield, where the flight originated. He was 44.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and a report is expected in the next two weeks.
The fixed-wing, four-seater was built in 1976 and was registered to Krone, according to FAA documents. According to two flight-tracking websites, the plane left Ryan Airfield west of Tucson at 1:39 p.m. Sunday and was last seen 23 minutes later. The wreckage was found southeast of Kitt Peak, about 25 miles west of Green Valley.
‘A huge shock’
Krone joined the Animal Care Center of Green Valley in 2016 as a relief doctor and became a permanent member of the staff in May 2020.
“He meant the world to our practice,” said Otto Siegler, Animal Care Center’s practice manager.
Siegler said most of their vet techs studied under Krone, who was program director for the Veterinary Technology program at Pima Community College from 2011-20.
“He continued to be a mentor to people here every day,” Siegler said Thursday.
The Animal Care Center closed Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesday sent an email to clients.
“This has been a huge shock to all of us,” it read in part. “Dr. Krone was our colleague and friend as well as an important member of our Veterinary Community. We will all miss him far more than words could ever express.”
Amber Nix, shelter manager at the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary in Tucson, called Krone "one in a million."
“He was compassionate, he was good with all our staff and all our volunteers,” she said. “Nobody was beneath Dr. Krone.”
Krone worked there once a week since January 2020, and successfully integrated cats with medical challenges into the general cat population who may have been euthanized in other shelters, she said. He also trained staff, interns and externs.
"He was just a really big part of what we did here at Hermitage,” Nix said.
Krone devoted himself to animals and those who wanted to work with them, volunteering, training and caring throughout Southern Arizona.
Krone wrote in a biography on the Animal Care Center website that he became interested in veterinary medicine from an uncle who had a practice in Ohio.
“I stayed focused on the path to becoming a veterinarian. I have a curiosity and passion for learning about our world and am humbled by how domestic animals let us share in theirs and respond to our medical care,” he wrote.
Krone grew up in Detroit and graduated from Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2001. He then completed a yearlong internship in 2002 at Washington State University, Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
Not coming home
Kathy Hagen looks around the Tucson home she shared with Krone and sees memories everywhere — from the earthworms he used in gardening and composting to nearly two-dozen orchids he grew. They were together 16 years after meeting on the job at a Tucson emergency animal center.
“It's been rough," said Hagen, who lost her mother last month. "I luckily have really good friends and I have my family, and Tim’s family is treating me very well. But it’s been different not having him come home every day like he’s supposed to."
She ticks off a list of what made Krone special, right down to acting as a stepdad for her children. It makes her smile.
"He was kind, he was caring, he was giving. He was selfless. He would do anything for anybody above anything for himself," she said. "His favorite saying was he didn’t know those two letters — N-O.”
That commitment to others was born out in page after page of grateful social media posts that Hagen said she is clinging to as she deals with the loss.
“I’m overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring, of just the words and the kindness and everything that’s coming from people, many that I don’t know," she said.
She said she was told by the Pima County Office of Medical Examiner on Thursday that Krone had been positively identified through dental records. She said he had no medical issues and believes trouble with the plane, which he'd owned for two years, could have been the cause.
"But we'll wait and see," she said. "I just know he's not here."
She said Krone was out flying Sunday preparing for annual flight proficiency testing he was to undergo on Tuesday.
"He got a lot out of life. He didn’t sit still very long, he didn’t sleep a lot," she said.
She said Sunday was typically their one day together, "until that one Sunday. But it was doing what he loved, and I just hope it was painless and without fear for him.”
"He is flying high now and he was a Christian, so I know he is in heaven."