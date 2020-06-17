It's been a long road, but the hard work paid off for Green Valley's Mason Wunder as he gets ready to join 1,200 other plebes at the U.S. Naval Academy this month.
Wunder graduated from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy in Tucson and will spend the next four years at the academy in Annapolis, Maryland. There was a lot of competition for this fall's incoming class — he was selected from 16,000 applicants.
Wunder, the son of Green Valley Fire District Chief Chuck Wunder and wife, Heather, had an edge by preparing himself throughout high school. He credits sports, clubs, community volunteering and leadership camps for helping him make it to the Naval Academy.
Wunder said the best advice for high school students wanting to attend one of the nation's military academies is to start preparing early. That includes physical fitness and SAT scores, as well as character development and leadership skills.
"Some of the camps I went to, especially based on public speaking, were really helpful for me," he said.
Some of those include Boys State, Youth Christian Conservative Leadership Conference and the Patriot Academy.
"Just in general, trying to make yourself the best you can be is an awesome thing to keep in the back of your mind," he said. "Also, just to have a goal and if you're working toward something, it's way easier. Especially if you have someone else who's trying to do it with you."
Wunder said having a buddy with the same goals builds a relationship of encouragement to stay on the right path and continually push each other forward. Others with like-minded goals in one community is something Wunder is looking forward to when he arrives at the Naval Academy on June 30.
The U.S. Air Force Academy accepted Wunder as well, but being the fourth generation to join the U.S. Navy factored into his decision.
"Yeah, that was probably the biggest one for sure," he said. "Because my grandpa, my great-grandpa and also my dad were all in the Navy. But I'll be the first one to attend the academy, which is super cool."
Wunder, 17, plans to study history at the academy and said his passion is U.S. history, especially around the Revolutionary War era.
However, he's keeping an open mind regarding what path he plans to follow after the academy.
Right now, Wunder is interested in being a pilot, submariner or naval architect. But he said there's plenty of time to learn more about each field while at the academy and he's open to the possibility of finding a whole other area he hadn't considered.
"I'm just interested in naval life in general, and part of it is I don't know everything about each one, but I'll definitely learn more as I get closer," Wunder said, adding a career in the Navy is a strong possibility.
Wunder, born and raised in Green Valley, said this would be his first time leaving the area to live somewhere else, but he isn't nervous.
"Honestly, I'm pretty excited," he said. "I'm not super nervous. I'm ready to try something new, to go off and have an adventure."