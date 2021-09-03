If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Lt. Paul Hill was just settling into his new role with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department last week when he got a call that whisked him away to a search and rescue operation in Madera Canyon.
“Just when I think I have some free time to hang some stuff and put some stuff together, I spend four hours on the side of a mountain,” Hill said.
With most of his belongings still in boxes on the office floor, Hill’s first few days as the newest commander of the Green Valley substation have kept him busy.
It’s the nature of pursuing a career in law enforcement, he said, and it’s still one of his favorite things about his job.
“I have friends who have jobs where they do the same thing day in and day out, and one of the neat things about this job is it’s never the same. It’s unique, it changes all the time, and every day is something kind of different,” he said.
Hill, 53, replaces Lt. Heather Lappin, who took a position with the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board in Phoenix.
Action-packed
From K-9 units to air patrol, Hill has been no stranger to action during his 25 years with the Sheriff’s Department.
After some time on patrol in the San Xavier District, and another few years working on the DUI squad, Hill joined the K-9 unit, where he spent almost two decades training and purchasing dogs for the department.
“I worked with four or five different dogs myself, and was the unit trainer for quite a few years, so I got to train over 30 different dog teams, traveled around the country a lot, and did a lot of really neat stuff. It was a really fun job,” he said.
While on the K-9 unit, Hill was promoted to sergeant and later transferred to the Air Unit. During his three years there, he worked on a $7.5 million procurement deal that secured two new Cessna Caravan planes and surveillance gear for the department.
In February, Hill was promoted to lieutenant and served the San Xavier District before coming to Green Valley at the end of August. Though it’s his first assignment here, Hill’s previous work brought him through the area quite a bit, and said he’s excited to work alongside such a supportive community here.
“I’ve always liked Green Valley and I’m looking forward to it. I know this place runs pretty efficiently, and the SAVs are a huge help – they do a lot of great stuff for the community and the department,” Hill said.
“The station here is in good shape, so no grand plans right now, but I’ll see what I can come up with,” he said.
