A monsoon storm dumped a lot of rain on Pima County late Monday but didn’t do the damage the region saw Saturday night, when 60 mph wind gusts uprooted hundreds of trees and pulled down power lines.
Monday’s rain was preceded by a lightning show behind a wall of clouds and dropped more rain the farther north it charged.
According to National Weather Service, including its volunteer weather observers, Green Valley registered 0.43 of an inch of rain, though that varies depending on location in the community.
Other rainfall totals:
•0.19 at the Santa Cruz River and Canoa Road
•0.95 at Elephant Head
•0.07 in Tubac
•2 inches at the Tucson water treatment plan
•0.63 on Mount Lemmon
•0.55 in Arivaca
The Green Valley Fire District said Tuesday morning that they didn’t answer any notable calls during the storm.
There is a slight chance of storms Tuesday night and a 70 percent chance on Wednesday night, with the rest of the week also ripe for storms, according to the National Weather Service.