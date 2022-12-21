The Salvation Army’s Green Valley Service Center has been a staple in the community since 1997, known for its red kettle program and Christmas toy distribution.

After longtime operators Esther and Jose Corrales retired, the local office has a new social services coordinator who is quickly building community partnerships and eyeing new ways to help residents.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?