The Salvation Army’s Green Valley Service Center has been a staple in the community since 1997, known for its red kettle program and Christmas toy distribution.
After longtime operators Esther and Jose Corrales retired, the local office has a new social services coordinator who is quickly building community partnerships and eyeing new ways to help residents.
Holly Faris was hired at the end of October, just in time to help with big projects like the annual Thanksgiving luncheon and registering families for the Angel Tree program.
She and her husband, Jeff, moved to Green Valley from Oregon in May, seeking sunshine and the chance to live closer to family.
“We moved here and I was just looking at different positions and when I read this description for this position, it was like everything I have done in my entire life all kind of mushed together in one job,” she said. “The things that I love are that I get to be creative, plan stuff, work with volunteers and come up with fresh ideas.”
Faris worked as a children's ministry director for 16 years at the Community Church of Sandy (Oregon) and said those skills are serving her well in the new position.
“I worked with volunteers, planned events, I did curriculum, so a lot of what this does is really similar to that and working with the community and setting up special interactions with the schools,” she said. “I also worked for a construction company and did payroll and their accounting. A lot of the data input we have to do fits perfectly with my skill set already.”
Faris has begun to make connections with local organizations like the Green Valley Council, Valley Assistance Services and numerous service clubs, and she plans to continue building relationships.
“It's so neat to see all the different things that service clubs and organizations focus on in the community.” she said. “I’m really excited to get through Christmas and be able to keep strengthening those connections.”
On her to-do list next year is getting to know local pastors and churches with a history of supporting the local Salvation Army.
She’s also coming up with ideas for new projects she would like to add to The Salvation Army’s successful programs, including kits for grandparents who are caring for their grandchildren.
“Some calls that we've gotten just since I've been here are grandparents that have emergency guardianship over their grandchildren and they are completely ill-prepared for it,” she said. “My hope for these kits is there will be a child's quilt, stuffed animal, maybe some books, a backpack, some school supplies and then information about schools…here's all the things you need to do, all those things that grandparents who have not raised kids for 25 years aren't prepared for.”
Other include a senior Angel Tree where people can leave gift cards for seniors coming in for utility assistance.
Faris has stepped into the role in the busy holiday season, and during a time where the need for services has grown because of inflation.
“I think our Angel Tree program shows it more than anything because this year we signed up 315 kids and last year it was down to 170, so we've doubled,” she said. “It really hit me because a lot of parents we were registering said, ‘Thank you so much because I had to choose between paying my car insurance or groceries or buying my kids toys.'”
“That's what I want the community to know is when they donate toys that allow parents to pay their bills and it's really important. Being a parent and having to make those choices you want to choose your kids first and their happiness, but you don't want to be left three months behind.”
Administrative Assistant Daniela Daniel said she has also seen their utility assistance program stay busy. Residents can get $300 once in the year to help cover a utility.
“It's always in the middle of the month when I get non-stop calls and walk-ins asking for assistance,” she said. “Sometimes if their bills are really really high I refer them to the Valley Assistance Services.”
VAS offers larger amounts of assistance for utilities, and the two organizations often refer clients to each other.
Daniel is also new to the office, having joined in April, and the two are the lone staff members.
“We get to figure out a lot together,” she said. “The fun thing about this office is that not a single day is like the one before it.”
While Faris has new ideas and hopes to improve on already existing programs, she’s dedicated to keeping the traditional programs strong.
For Faris, the biggest takeaway from her new home and position in Green Valley, is the spirit of giving in its residents.
“This is such an amazing community and the volunteerism here, I've never seen it anywhere else,” she said. “The generosity of this community has just blown us away.”
“The talent and heart down here is just unlike anywhere else. People see a need and they fill it.”