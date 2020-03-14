With all the uncertainty across the country over the coronavirus, one thing is for sure: Green Valley and Sahuarita are going to look and feel a lot different for the next few weeks.
Wave after wave of event cancellations have been announced over the past week along with the closure of a handful of businesses and churches in an attempt to reduce spread of the virus.
There also continues to be long lines at grocery stores as people stockpile toilet paper, water and canned goods.
An eight-foot wall of toilet paper was picked off by shoppers at Walmart on Thursday in about 15 minutes. Some shelves are bare but stores are restocking quickly and there is no shortage of products, according to national reports.
The are 12 confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in Arizona. Pima County announced its second case on Friday and said it’s unknown how the person contracted the virus.
Graham County announced its first case, traced to Pima Elementary School in Pima, northwest of Safford. Officials said up to 166 fifth- and sixth-graders may have been exposed and will be tested in the coming week while the district is on spring break.
As of Saturday, the Arizona Department of Health Services said it had tested 183 people for the virus and ruled out 121. Fifty tests are pending. There are no deaths in Arizona and 55 nationally.
GV hospital
Kelly Adams, CEO of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, said they have done about 10 test for coronavirus and have sent those to the state lab for processing.
“From there, the state monitors them and sends the report back to (the patient),” he said. “Even if they’re positive, it depends on their condition. Most of these are just stay-at-home patients,” he said.
Nobody has been admitted to the hospital with the virus, Adams said Saturday.
“The message from the hospital to the community is just do universal precaution — wash your hands multiple times a day, clean work surfaces and counters with bleach or alcohol, and use cough and sneeze etiquette. Stay away from anybody with flu-like symptoms,” he said.
The hospital has limited visitors to immediate family members and nobody under age 12.
“I’m anticipating that to be tightened up a bit,” he said, noting some hospitals around the country have suspended all visits. “We’ll see what happens over the next couple days.”
They are screening visitors and vendors for illness, he said.
La Posada CEO Joni Condit announced Friday that Posada Java coffee house and Vensel Treasure Shoppe will close Monday and the campus will essentially be shut off to the public.
That came a day after Sahuarita announced it would cancel Fiesta Sahuarita set for March 28 and an arts festival scheduled for this weekend.
Also Friday, the Southern Arizona Senior Games, which was halfway through the competition, were suspended.
Quail Creek announced it was closing its restaurant, clubhouse and several facilities, and Rancho Sahuarita suspended classes and programs through March.
All of the decisions were made with one goal: Slow the spread of the virus.
But not everything shut down.
Valley Presbyterian Church held a successful three-day sale that ended Saturday, and as of Saturday, the Community Performance and Art Center planned to keep its doors open, Executive Director Chris Ashcraft said.
He said no acts had canceled and attendance was robust at a Thursday night performance.
Animal groups
Kim Eisele, president of The Animal League of Green Valley, said they are closed to the public for a least a week.
She said they’ve lost some volunteers but said they can make it work for now with who is left.
"There's been a shortage of people coming here, a shortage of volunteers,” she said. “And we're all-volunteer based, so we want to make sure the volunteers all feel safe enough to come in and take care of the animals. We're hoping all the volunteers will continue to come in knowing that the public is not coming."
She said they’ve had a good stock of cleaning supplies but are concerned if the situation drags on.
She wanted to know that animals are not carriers of the virus, “and if they do need to give up an animal to please hold on to their animal until this passes. Then we can take them again. Because we won't be open to take animals. Unless it's a real emergency, we're asking that people if they find a stray, if they have to relinquish an animal, that they hold on to the animal and foster it until we're in better shape."
The Pima Animal Care Center also is asking people to hang on to animals for four weeks. Director Kristen Hassen said surrenders account for about 40 percent of pets entering PACC.
Patti Hogan, who heads Paws Patrol in Green Valley, said they haven’t had issues with overcrowding, but kitten season is starting, and that always pushes capacity.
Right now, they are sticking to cleaning protocols and limiting public interaction to those who want to adopt.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona said normal operations remain in effect.
Senior Games
Jim Counter, GVR Foundation president, said they had been considering canceling the Senior Games for several days and decided to suspend them as of Saturday.
The games generally run through March.
"We have canceled the balance of the Southern Arizona Games, temporarily at least. With the pickleball coming up, we were really concerned about possibly having additional people bring the virus into our community, and we just didn't want to take that chance,” Counter said.
He said they would look at rescheduling.
“If we can reschedule them, we're going to, in the absence of that, we'll be refunding any prepaid fees. We are, however, asking that any people who can afford it, or people who can do this, they would consider donating the fees instead of getting them refunded,” he said. “Because the Foundation has spent a lot of money upfront to this, and of course, if we give all the fees back, we're going to be in the hole quite a bit.”
Churches
Desert Hills Lutheran Church, one of the biggest churches in Green Valley, announced it wouldn’t hold services today or next week, and several large Tucson churches were doing the same. Others opted to hold services with modification that limited handshakes and hugs.
Desert Hills also canceled several events, including Blessing of the Bikes, meals, Wednesday Bible study, soup supper and Lenten worship.
"Our demographic is highly susceptible to the virus,” Pastor Martin Overson said.
Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in Sahuarita is holding services but advising those ages 60 and older to stay home and watch online.
"For this week, we'll have our worship service that a lot of people will just be watching it online on Facebook,” the Rev. Randy Mayer said.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has two meeting sites in Sahuarita, has canceled services worldwide.
Food banks
Norma Cable, public relations and marketing specialist for Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, said they’ve seen a dip in volunteers, but it hasn't affected their services, and they are open their regular hours.
They haven't noticed any changes in demand for services.
"We're actually glad that people are following those guidelines and listening to what the health experts have to say. For right now, we look to be in good shape to continue what we're doing,” she said.
The Green Valley-Amado food bank falls under their direction.
Carlos Valles, executive director of the Sahuarita Food Bank, said they’ve also lost volunteers and could use young volunteers.
They have seen a drop in toiletries and hygiene products as people stockpile them. He said he hadn't seen a decline in food, but he thinks it could drop if people start to stockpile food items as well.
They now have clients pick up food at their vehicles rather than come inside. The food bank is housed at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in Sahuarita.