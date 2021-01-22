Pima County's plans to press forward with coronavirus vaccine distribution in Green Valley has been hampered by a scarcity of supplies, but some options are slowly rolling into the area.
The county signed a $3.5 million one-year contract with Premier Medical Group USA on Jan. 11. Pima County's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said Thursday that Premier would help the county create an infrastructure to dispense vaccines in rural and semi-urban areas.
But right now, the county is limited by the state's weekly vaccine allocations. Garcia said Premier's assistance would help as state allocations increase and the county moves further in its Accelerated Immunization Plan.
"We don't have that vaccine today," he said.
On Wednesday, Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said Premier has submitted an early plan. On The Buckmaster Show on Friday, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said Premier's plan would be available next week.
Cullen said Premier would work with local partners at their side during the vaccination process, though the Green Valley Council, which has been involved in rollout efforts, said it has yet to hear from the company.
"We have stated previously that we expect, hope, based on vaccine availability, we will be able to move into that part of our immunization acceleration plan in February," Cullen said.
The county plans to have United Community Health Center act as Premier's partner for the Green Valley, Sahuarita, Amado, Arivaca and Summit areas. UCHC is active in those areas.
A county spokesman said GVC could help the Health Department promote vaccination opportunities in the area by helping people understand the registration and allocation processes and encouraging patience.
And while the county doesn't have the vaccine supply available to move forward with Green Valley sites, there are options available for residents.
Garcia said people could register to use Pima County's vaccinations sites in Tucson or try Safeway on Continental Road. But he said he was hesitant on noting Safeway since their allocation from the state is small.
"We've been calling around to make sure that they've actually gotten vaccines, and we got confirmation that there is vaccine at that site in Green Valley," he said. "Again, these are very modest amounts. We hear that they got 300 doses."
Garcia said he was still waiting for confirmation on how many doses Safeway received.
"The bottom line is, I think things are starting to loosen up a little bit," he said. "But we certainly aren't where we need to be in terms of vaccinations. But those are your options."
Green Valley and Amado also had some vaccine distribution come to Sahuarita and Green Valley through UCHC.
The county allocated 800 doses on Tuesday to UCHC for Vail, Green Valley, Sahuarita, Amado, Arivaca, Summit and Three Points areas. The vaccines went to those 75 and older – part of Phase 1B's top three priority groups – with the county estimating 19,000 people in the age group between the seven communities plus Sasabe.
"Between Tuesday afternoon and this afternoon, they have delivered 800 vaccines," Garcia said. "I can tell you that a very significant proportion of those 75 and older that they are vaccinating are Green Valley or Sahuarita residents."
UCHC said it doesn't know about any future allocations.
Garcia said the county is sticking to vaccinating only the three groups now – people 75 and up, protective service and education workers.
"Until we make more progress with those populations in terms of getting them vaccinated, I can't even start thinking or talking about that 74 to 65 age range," he said. "That group is even larger than the 75 and up. We're talking about 130,000 roughly or so."
When the county's allocation increases, Premier would help the county move its vaccination plan into the area.
Garcia said Premier could help the county with everything from logistics to putting vaccines in people's arms.
"The reason we picked them is because they can do everything," he said. "They can do logistics, they can give shots, they can do traffic control, they can do planning, and so they are a utility player that has a lot of different skills."
Garcia said the county received 107,000 doses from the state since vaccination began in December, with almost 60,000 in arms by this weekend. He said the state also promised 29,000 more to the county next week. Even so, the county is dealing with scarcity.
Garcia said the county's plans to vaccinate Green Valley depends on getting state allocations increased.
"Let me tell you what the big picture is here," Garcia said. "All of this, of course, is based on the fact that we don't have a whole hell of a lot of vaccine, period, full stop."