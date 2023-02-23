The strongest wind event in the Tucson area in over 10 years wrapped up Wednesday evening, with widespread gusts between 45-55 mph and localized areas of 60-70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
A gust of 51 mph Wednesday was Tucson’s strongest recorded during the month of February in the past 50 years, NWS said, but even that looked tame compared to the top of Guthrie Peak, northeast of Safford, which saw 92 mph gusts.
The blustery day for much of Arizona was part of a larger winter storm system that’s still making its way across the U.S. – closing roads, canceling flights and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people, including more than 8,000 customers in Arizona, the Associated Press reported.
The Arizona Department of Transportation closed several interstates and other highways in the northern part of the state on Wednesday due to high winds, falling temperatures and blowing snow, advising people not to travel amid warnings of record snowfall between 2-3 inches an hour.
But for the Green Valley and Sahuarita areas, the scene was much calmer.
A few downed power lines along Interstate 19 in Sahuarita, near milepost 49, prompted a road closure on the northbound lanes for several hours, and another power line issue led Sahuarita Police to close parts of Pima Mine Road around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
SPD Lt. Mike Falquez said the power line along Pima Mine Road did not come down completely, and was repaired by about 11 a.m.
A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Transportation said no cars were damaged on the highway as a result of the downed lines in that area, and that the damage was likely a result of the high winds. The highway was fully reopened around 9:23 a.m.
As of about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Falquez said SPD had only received a handful of calls about minor storm damage – a downed tree along Camino Rancho Cielo, some trash can lids that had blown into the road, and a traffic light that had gone out at Sahuarita Road and Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
At the same time, Green Valley Fire District spokesperson L.T. Pratt said they’d received no calls for storm response, but said crews were “on the ready for the wind.”
Though the Tucson metro area will see a warming trend through the weekend, more unsettled winter weather can be expected through at least the middle of next week.
Two additional storm systems rolling in Sunday and Thursday will bring a period of winds, valley rain, mountain snow and cooler temperatures, with the Sunday storm possibly bringing snow as low as 3,000 feet, according to NWS.
Though wind gusts will not be as strong as the most recent storm, NWS is still cautioning southeast Arizona residents to secure loose objects that may be blown away outdoors, and be aware of hazardous road conditions heading into the weekend.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone