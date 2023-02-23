The strongest wind event in the Tucson area in over 10 years wrapped up Wednesday evening, with widespread gusts between 45-55 mph and localized areas of 60-70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A gust of 51 mph Wednesday was Tucson’s strongest recorded during the month of February in the past 50 years, NWS said, but even that looked tame compared to the top of Guthrie Peak, northeast of Safford, which saw 92 mph gusts.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

