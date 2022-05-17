Green Valley and Sahuarita had their first 100-degree day of the year Monday, and the rest of the week will see highs in the mid-90s.
The weekend will see the wind kick up, said Kevin Strongman a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
NWS meteorologist Carl Cerniglia said the warm and dry weather will continue for the next couple of weeks, which is typical of May.
Still a month out from the June 15 official start of the monsoon, Cerniglia warns against human-caused fire hazards as vegetation continues to dry out. This week’s wind will also make it difficult to fight fires.
“The causes can be pretty benign,” Cerniglia said. “One of the biggest causes I’ve seen are chains being dragged on the highway. Throwing burning materials out of the car also causes problems, like cigarette butts. It’s amazing how many fires start along the highway.”
For nature lovers or those working outside, Cerniglia advises to stay hydrated and cool.
“Try to just avoid the middle- to late-afternoon hours,” Cerniglia said. “Make sure that if you are out for an extended period of time that you bring a little bit more water than what you may need.”
As for Cerniglia and his neighbors, it’s time to continue working on his patio and double-check rooftops before summer rains start around June 15.
“It looks like we’ll start seeing monsoon flow by mid-June,” Cerniglia said. “That would be welcome as it has been a long time since we’ve had rain.”
Sunday and Monday could reach 100 degrees in the Tucson metro area with a light breeze beginning Friday; this would be the second and third 100-degree days there, following the first on April 26.
This coincides with Gov. Doug Ducey’s proclamation that May 23-27 is Heat Awareness Week, shining a spotlight on the importance of staying safe and spreading the message about “the challenges of living with extreme heat during parts of the year.”
