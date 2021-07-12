David Anderson didn’t notice anything was amiss until Sunday morning.
“I'm inside and looking out, it’s routine, it’s green out there,” he said. “I did my stuff then looked and...I said, ‘That looks a little bit strange out there.’ I looked through the window and you could see the whole thing.”
A South American Mesquite tree that had been in his front yard for, he guesses, at least 30 years had toppled into the street in front of his Canoa Estates home. He estimated it at 40 feet tall.
“It's sad. God, it's my favorite tree,” he said. “I grew up with that tree. It’s been here since 2003, when I bought this place, and it was already spectacular. And anytime I walked under this tree, especially this time of year, from sunlight into the shade you could really tell a difference of a few degrees. It's just awful.”
Anderson isn’t alone in mourning the loss of a tree. Hundreds, large and small, in Green Valley and Sahuarita were ripped out of the ground or damaged during a storm Saturday evening that packed sustained winds of 45 mph and gusts up to 60, according to the National Weather Service.
Area rainfall, which varies greatly depending on location, was measured at 0.52 of an inch, just shy of the record set in 1917 of 0.59.
Since Jan. 1, the area has seen 2.29 inches of rain, well below the normal of 3.43 by this time of year. Here’s a rundown of the damage.
•Tucson Electric Power recored more than 10,000 outages in the Green Valley area, according to a spokesman. About half of those were without power for less than a half hour. All of it was restored as of Monday morning, with TEP employees working around the clock.
•Trico, another local power provider, said just over 600 customers lost power. A power line was repaired on Monday and all power was restored.
•Green Valley Recreation closed all 12 of its operational pools Sunday as it removed debris from decks and the water. Pools were reopened as they were cleared. There was no significant mechanical or structural damage, according to a spokeswoman. East Center Pool is under construction.
•Green Valley Fire District was called out Saturday evening to help remove downed trees near Interstate 19 and Abrego Drive. They were not called out on any rescues, a spokesman said Sunday morning.
•Rural/Metro Fire Chief Vincent Konderik said a crew rescued a driver after a vehicle stalled in knee-high water near Wilmot and Sahuarita roads on Saturday evening. Nobody was injured.
•The Pima County Sheriff’s Department put out an alert Saturday night about the downed trees and muddy roads on Abrego Drive. It also reported Wilmot Road north of Sahuarita Road and south of Klafter Road was closed because of flooding and heavy mud in the road. They also said Sahuarita Road near Wilmot Road was experiencing flooding.
•A falling pine tree pulled the six-inch water main out of the ground at Villas West at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Arturo Gabaldon, president of Community Water Co. of Green Valley, said redundancies in the water lines allowed them to reroute water to 16 affected homes quickly so any outages were less than an hour. He said a crew of six was out Saturday night responding to the emergency. “They’re heroes in my mind,” he said.
•Downed trees, plywood and overturned port-a-potties were seen throughout Quail Creek, where dozens of homes are under construction.
•Robert Miller with Monstrosity Tree Service of Sahuarita, said storms don’t have much affect on their business. "We've been doing this (tree care) so long, we're always busy," he said. But he noted an oddity about this storm: “The wind usually blows downhill. This was uphill."
All that wood?
With all of those fallen trees, can anything be done to recycle the wood besides putting it in chipper?
Stewart Tagg, spokesman for the GVR Woodworkers Club, said they don’t have much interest in green wood because it takes a year to dry and they don’t have the storage for it. Their shop machines also don’t like moist wood.
But log mesquite is a different story. The club would consider taking it, particularly if it's dry. It's definitely a premier choice among local woods, Tagg said. The could use pieces no larger than 10 inches in diameter by 24 inches long.
Club members are largely hobbyists, not furniture builders, Tagg said.
Weather coming up
More moisture will bring heavy rains and increased chances for thunderstorms across Southeastern Arizona this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Rob Howlett, a meteorologist with NWS in Tucson, said heavy rain can be expected in the middle of the week.
A flash flood watch is also in effect for much of Southeastern Arizona, including Green Valley, from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening. Howlett said drivers should be cautious when crossing into roadways that are normally dry as they can collect a lot of water in a hurry.
“We always have our saying, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.’ Just really be extra careful driving around in these sorts of conditions,” he said.
Increased cloud cover across the region will also help cool temperatures down slightly, with highs for Wednesday and Thursday hitting the low 90s.