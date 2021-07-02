Located in east central Africa, Uganda is a landlocked country of more than 47 million people. Getting there is difficult and long, and even more so during a pandemic.
Green Valley Rotarian Scott Lamb recently returned from a three-week Rotary International trip to Uganda to help fulfill their mission to help others through better health, education and combating poverty.
Lamb traveled alone and paid his way to get a look at Rotary work being carried out at a blood bank, a cancer center, a refugee center and with a group to help women.
“I was there to do what I could to help,” he said. “Uganda was in its second wave of COVID and there were restrictions. My main goal was to get into a refugee camp of 1.4 million people in Entebbe.”
His only concern about the trip was getting home if COVID infection rates soared.
“I wanted to help in a refugee camp in any way needed,” he said. “There are 20 camps, one camp had 140,000 people, another had 280,000 and people come from South Sudan.”
COVID kept him out of the camps, which he calls “a big disappointment,” but he kept busy with other Rotary work.
One success was finishing up work on a grant for The Bwerenga Group, a women’s culinary effort that serves food at funerals, birthdays and other events.
Green Valley Rotary donated $6,000 and Rotary District 5500, which stretches from Tucson to the border, donated $5,000, Lamb said.
Another Rotary program was used to empower women, teach them to have confidence and how to save money. One woman in the program started raising poultry and pigs, Lamb said.
He also paid an emotional visit to a cancer center in Kampala supported by Rotary for patients with no other place to go.
“At the hospital you must show ability to pay before they’ll treat you,” he said. The free Rotary cancer center would help anybody within its power.
“It was built to help those who could not afford treatment otherwise,” he said.
Rotary also helped start Family Health Days to get HIV patients tested. Lamb said that historically in Uganda, those seeking an HIV test were often mistreated. The Family Health Days dealt with that by offering a variety of testing so nobody was singled out or stigmatized.
“This became so successful that it is now in 17 communities in Uganda and a number of African nations have allowed Rotary to establish Family Health Clinics in their own countries,” he said.