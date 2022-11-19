A neighborhood meeting about the new Fairfield Homes development drew a large crowd to the Canoa Hills Recreation Center on Thursday, and they brought lots of concerns and questions with them.
The new development, slated to begin construction as early as February, will bring about 337 homes to the south end of Camino Del Sol over the next few years.
Gary Grizzle, a representative from The WLB Group, the engineers and planners for the project, fielded questions about the project, a number of which revolved around the construction process itself.
Several Montana Vista property owners spoke up about concerns that their roads, which are privately maintained, would be used as access points by construction crews to get to the development. Other residents expressed concerns about other aspects of construction – including noise, trash and debris.
Grizzle confirmed that construction crews are told to stick to the main roads – the I-19 Frontage Road, Canoa Ranch Road and Camino del Sol – to access the site during construction. The development will not be connected Montana Vista.
Though no general contractor has been selected for the site yet – it’s out for bid – Grizzle said he understood the concerns.
“We’ll make a point at our pre-construction meeting to let the contractor know that they need to do certain things and be respectful, and if there is a problem, please let us know,” he said.
In its final phase, the Fairfield Homes subdivision, as currently plotted, would connect with Atascosa Peak Drive to allow an entry and exit point for homeowners who are farther from Camino Del Sol.
Grizzle said traffic engineers have conducted a study and confirmed all nearby roads will maintain a “B” or “good” level of service following the addition of the new development.
Grizzle said the issue of having a gated entry and exit point at the end of Atascosa Peak Drive is “something we can look at,” but added that traffic engineers anticipate only a small number of homeowners would use that access as opposed to the main entry on Camino Del Sol.
The Green Valley Council’s Planning and Architecture Committee plans to gather, review and distribute comments from Thursday’s meeting to the public before hosting a final meeting to review the development proposal.
To add comments or would see the documents presented Thursday, contact info@gvcouncil.org.
