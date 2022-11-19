Canoa Ranch Block 27S Meeting.jpg

Gary Grizzle of The WLB Group speaks during a neighborhood meeting Nov. 17 about plans for a residential development just south of the Canoa Ranch Golf Club. 

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

A neighborhood meeting about the new Fairfield Homes development drew a large crowd to the Canoa Hills Recreation Center on Thursday, and they brought lots of concerns and questions with them.

The new development, slated to begin construction as early as February, will bring about 337 homes to the south end of Camino Del Sol over the next few years.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

