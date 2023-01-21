On their daily walks through their Las Campanas neighborhood, Kelly Galvin and Todd Gould bring only the essentials – a notebook, a pen, a handheld GPS and a bright orange tape measure.
Since August, they have spent their days carefully counting and classifying the cracks they find along North Desert Bell Drive, which – according to a 24-page report they drafted and submitted to the Pima County Department of Transportation – now total 1,396.
“Some people do crosswords and stuff like that. Well, this was just my way of keeping my brain up,” Galvin said.
“I thought it was really fun just creating this, and really, I saw it as a learning experience.”
'Why not try'
Besides residential vehicle traffic, many pedestrians walk, jog and bicycle on North Desert Bell Drive, Galvin said, and road maintenance issues can present a significant safety hazard.
In addition to the roughly 1,500 homes that sit in the Las Campanas community just off North Desert Bell, the road provides access to several public facilities, including a Pima County Sheriff’s Department substation, the Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers office, the Joyner-Green Valley Library, Green Valley Justice Court, the Country Fair White Elephant and Green Valley Recreation’s Las Campanas Social Center.
“This isn't just some little road, it’s a big thoroughfare for a lot of people in the surrounding neighborhoods, and a lot of people, unfortunately, do walk here in the street," Galvin said. "That was kind of when we started seeing this as not only a road integrity situation, but also a safety hazard, and thought, why not try to do something to protect them."
After noticing how monsoons can worsen existing fractures in the road, and having some nasty encounters with roadway crevices themselves, Galvin and Gould decided to take action and conduct their own road condition survey a few months ago.
For Galvin – whose career spanned several decades in the military, healthcare administration and information technology before he fully retired in 2004 – analyzing and organizing information became practically second nature.
“I just figured I’m retired, I had the time, and so I just started writing down everything I saw on our walks, and in real detail, too. I had my handheld GPS out and I was giving the latitude and longitude of about every crack,” Galvin said.
“A big part of this also was to do a little research and try to talk in PCDOT lingo – things like the severity of the crack, whether the crack was longitudinal, transverse or an alligator crack – so they could really understand that we’re serious, and I learned a lot,” Galvin said.
“I’ve also just been to too many meetings where someone’s upset and pulls out this little hand drawn thing to try to prove a point.”
'Be a participant'
Now entering their fourth year of a 10-year Pavement Repair and Preservation Program, the Pima County Department of Transportation has made significant progress in repairing county roadways. But several collector roads – like North Desert Bell Drive – have yet to be addressed.
After submitting their report to the county in September, Galvin and Gould received a response from the PCDOT Director Kathryn Skinner, who noted that repairs for some of the larger cracks identified in the report would be prioritized, and that North Desert Bell would be added to the surface treatment list for crack and seal treatment this winter.
Skinner also said it “would be logical to break the roadway into two management sections,” giving each section a separate Pavement Condition Index (PCI), which has the potential to accelerate the repair of the roughest segment of the roadway in the coming years.
But even if none of those things happen, Galvin said he’s already achieved his mission of raising awareness of an issue he saw in his own backyard.
“The way I see it, you can either be a participant or an observer,” Galvin said.
“It’s our neighborhood, so of course we're going to promote it and just try to make it better, but Pima County, they’re stakeholders in this just like us, and I feel like it doesn’t do any good to throw stones. Instead, I just focus on how we can come together to fix a problem.”
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone