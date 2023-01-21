On their daily walks through their Las Campanas neighborhood, Kelly Galvin and Todd Gould bring only the essentials – a notebook, a pen, a handheld GPS and a bright orange tape measure.

Since August, they have spent their days carefully counting and classifying the cracks they find along North Desert Bell Drive, which – according to a 24-page report they drafted and submitted to the Pima County Department of Transportation – now total 1,396.

Truck_Friends of Desert Bell.jpeg

A crack along North Desert Bell in Green Valley stops a toy car in its tracks. 
Crack_close.JPG

A crack along the roadway of North Desert Bell Drive in Green Valley. 


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

