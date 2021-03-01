Emergency crews successfully airlifted a 67-year-old Green Valley man from Old Baldy Trail in Madera Canyon on Sunday after he suffered a stroke.
Green Valley Fire District, Tubac Fire District, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department and Pima County Search and Rescue responded after the man began experiencing weakness on his left side and could not continue walking.
He was two miles up the trail when deputies extracted and relocated him for air transport to a stroke center in Tucson. Emergency crews escorted his wife off the mountain safely.