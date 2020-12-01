The United Republicans group in Green Valley isn't ready to recognize Joe Biden as winner of the presidential election despite fellow Republicans Gov. Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich certifying election results Monday.
"We are also extremely angry with the Republican Party," said the group's president, Yale Wishnick. "And that's across the country."
Wishnick said party chairs in different states haven't responded to their calls for action in what he claims was an election rife with fraud.
Despite more than 40 court challenges by President Donald Trump and supporters, no claims of widespread election fraud have been substantiated. At least 27 of the challenges have been denied, dismissed, settled or withdrawn.
Wishnick said there is an abundance of evidence showing fraud but said gathering it is still in the initial stages; he blames judges for the lack of progress in the courts.
"One of the reasons, I think, is very clear, because the judges for the most part don't have any courage," he said. "I mean, every day you can see sworn testimonials of individuals saying they saw box loads of ballots being brought out of a truck. You see all kinds of poll watchers say that people have switched them. You see people give sworn testimony about thumb drives all over the place."
Wishnick claimed there was evidence on the Internet and said most of it was true while conceding some might not be accurate.
Chris Krebs, the Department of Homeland Security's former federal cybersecurity chief, called the November election the most secure in history. Trump sacked Krebs last month after the remarks were reported. During a radio interview Tuesday, one of Trump's lawyers, Joe diGenova, called for Krebs to be drawn and quartered, then shot.
All 15 Arizona counties approved canvasses. Maricopa's four Republican and one Democratic supervisors unanimously approved the county's canvass. Pima County supervisors approved the canvass in a 3-2 party-line vote with Republicans opposing the results – including Steve Christy, whose District 4 covers Green Valley and parts of Sahuarita. The canvass included Christy's win against Democratic challenger Steve Diamond.
All in question
Wishnick said it's not just Biden's victory he questioned but all election results. He placed the lack of trust primarily on the use of mail-in ballots.
Pima County's canvass showed 87 percent of the 526,319 ballots cast in the General Election were early, combining mail-in ballots and early in-person voting.
"I was just listening today to the testimony that was in Phoenix," Wishnick said. "One scientist, one statistician, one computer expert, one poll watcher after another. All these people are either all stupid, or they're lying, or we have potential fraud, if not real fraud, everywhere."
Several Republican state legislators and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani met Monday at a downtown Phoenix hotel in what was billed as a hearing by the group. It was an unofficial meeting and no statements were made under oath.
The meeting took place at the same time Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Ducey were certifying election results.
Wishnick said Pima County's mail-in ballots were fraudulent and claimed officials told a "poll watcher" they didn't need to verify signatures. He couldn't provide the name of the observer.
"I don't have the name in front of me. I've just been listening to it," Wishnick said Monday. "I heard it today in part of what was going on in Phoenix with the testimony that is taking place right now when Giuliani was there."
Poll watchers go to polling stations, whereas signature verification observers go to the Recorder's Office. Both use representatives from each party who report irregularities and fraud to party chairs.
Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said Monday that her office verified all signatures on mail-in ballots. If the staff told an observer signature verification wasn't required, she said the Republicans would have reported it to the party's county chair, David Eppihimer.
Rodriguez said Eppihimer never contacted her about county staff telling an observer the county didn't require signature verification.
On Tuesday, Eppihimer said Republican observers were present during the signature verification process. He said none of the Republican observers reported any issues related to officials not verifying signatures. He also said he's confident the county verified all the signatures.
"Yes, I know that they did verify signatures," Eppihimer said. "We had observers there watching it. And none of those observers reported that signature verification was not going on."
Not happy with GOP
Wishnick said United Republicans are loyal but said GOP leadership at state and national levels have ignored their calls for an investigation.
"I think you're seeing this across the country right now, Republicans at the grassroot level have had it with the corporate Republican Party," he said. "And they're just as much a part of the swamp as anybody."
Now United Republicans of Green Valley and Sahuarita are reaching out to individuals in all 50 states to start a grassroots movement to pressure legislators to stop Biden from taking office.
He said United Republicans are calling for three goals: Trump remains in office; no selection of state electors until a Department of Justice investigation is complete; and the Secret Service, law enforcement and the military "take whatever measures necessary to protect President Trump."
"I guess you can tell we're pretty angry about this thing," he said. "It's not hyperbole. We've got folks working on this and we're contacting other folks throughout Arizona."