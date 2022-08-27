Is one of Green Valley’s most beloved parks losing its innocence?
It’s probably not that dire, but thefts over the past two weeks at Desert Meadows Park have the volunteers who built it considering steps to protect artwork, furniture and gardens that have long been freely accessible to all.
Desert Meadows Park, on South La Huerta east of Abrego Drive, was established in 2014 by the Green Valley Gardeners and opened to the public in 2015. It sits on 4.2 acres licensed for use from the land owner, Desert Meadows I subdivision. The park is technically private but the public has always been welcome.
The park, with its independent feel and eclectic grounds, quickly turned into a gathering spot for local artists, gardeners and animal lovers. It has been certified as an arboretum and butterfly garden and is a well-known birding hot spot, said Chuck Parsons, the project manager for the gardeners club that started it all.
Parsons said out-of-town visitors frequently remark on the uniqueness of the park, which has the Anza Trail traveling along its east side.
“They are blown away that we have chairs with cushions, potted plants and whimsical art pieces in an open park,” he said. “It is a compliment to our entire community. Most parks of this nature have everything bolted or locked down.”
That could change, even though Parsons and others are reluctant to employ security measures that could give the park an unwelcome feel or restrict visitor experiences.
Until now, Parsons said the park has seen virtually no thefts in its seven years of welcoming the public, even as word got out and the number of visitors grew. The Tucson Audubon Society stops by when leading tours to Madera Canyon, and Parsons said he has made efforts to ensure national and international exposure online. Drawing tourists was among the goals for a couple of the grants they’ve received from Freeport-McMoRan.
Parsons said those who garden in plots at the park have seen personal items go missing and plant displays have disappeared from a self-serve nursery that funds the park. A steel coiled snake artwork also was stolen along with a couple of stools and other items from the Barrio Garden.
“The snake was always a hit when residents brought grandkids over to the park,” Parsons said. “It’s no longer there.”
He regularly hears reports of people removing vegetables from the gardens that supply 3,500 pounds of produce each year for the Sahuarita Food Bank. Two people he recently discovered helping themselves to cucumbers were driving a Lexus, he said.
“Nothing’s big but it’s just a nuisance,” he said of the thefts so far. Making drastic changes to security would “change the message of what Green Valley is,” so they will proceed cautiously.
“We don’t like to have to lock the gates to the garden because the garden club’s mission is to help people learn how to garden in the Sonoran Desert,” and people need access to learn.
Dave Palmer, president of Desert Meadows I HOA, said he will bring the issue to his board Sept. 7.
“We’ve never really had a situation like this in the past,” he said.
Palmer, who worked 25 years as a police officer in Minneapolis, said stepped-up security is likely.
“We’ll leave it up to them on what to do, I just want to support them,” he said of the Green Valley Gardeners.
Parsons said solar-powered security cameras are likely to be installed along with “tasteful signs” at each of the park’s seven entrances reminding visitors it’s open to the public but isn’t a public park — the taxpayers neither own nor fund it.
The Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers this week said it is stepping up patrols in the area and will park and write their reports at Desert Meadows to establish a strong presence.
As the garden club works through what has to change, Parsons said he is being careful to reconcile the original vision for the park with the new realities of the past couple of weeks.
“The park went a long way from just the garden club having plots to being a community asset,” he said. “People are proud of that and want it to be preserved.”