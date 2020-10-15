The Green Valley News advertising and newsroom staffs won several awards in the 2020 Arizona Newspapers Association contest. Winners were announced in a virtual awards ceremony Thursday.
Advertising
First place: Most Effective Use of Paid Small Space, Pam Lembo, Ragazzi Trattoria
First place: Best Online Ad (static), staff, Green Valley Pools & Spa
Second place: Special Section, Discover Arizona magazine, Graham Harrington, Karen Walenga
Second place: Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section, Graham Harrington, 2019 AZ Most Influential People
Third place: Advertising General Excellence
Newsroom
First place: Page Design Excellence
Second place: General Excellence
Second place: Editorial Page Excellence
Second place: Best Use of Photography
Second place: Best Feature Photo Layout, Vice President Mike Pence’s visit
Second place: Investigative Reporting, Kim Smith, “A death in Sahuarita,” about a family in need that refused help
Second place: Best Column, Feature or Commentary, Dan Shearer, “Supervisors, you’re killing us!” about Pima County declining to raise the smoking age to 21.
Third place: Best Feature Photograph, Jorge Encinas, “Don’t touch ’em"
Freedom of Information Award: Dan Shearer, given to publicize efforts to preserve free speech and transparency in government.