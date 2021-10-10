featured GV News wins awards in Arizona Newspapers Association contest Green Valley News Oct 10, 2021 Oct 10, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week A flag found in the desert prompted a story that was honored by the Arizona Newspapers Association. Green Valley News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. The Green Valley News won several awards in the Arizona Newspapers Association annual Better Newspapers Contest and Excellence in Advertising.The awards were handed out Saturday at the ANA conference in Chandler. For a full list of winners, go to ananews.com/ana-members/awards-contests.Newsroom•First place, Editorial Page Excellence•First place, Best Headline, Dan Shearer for “I do, I do, I do, I do,” about a Green Valley couple married 75 years.•Second place, Reporting & Newswriting Excellence•Second place, Best Feature Story, Dan Shearer, “Ivy’s Journey,” about a girl who went missing in Green Valley overnight in 2004, and her life since.•Third place, Newspaper Website•Third place, General Excellence•Third place, Best News Story, Dan Shearer, “A flag in the dirt,” about a veteran whose U.S. flag was ripped down and left in the desert.”Advertising•First place, Most Effective Use of Paid Small Space, Athinia Felix, for “Wanted”•First place, Best Classified Section, Graham Harrington•Third place, Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section, Graham Harrington, “Thanksgiving” Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Advertising Place Excellence Journalism Award Gv News Arizona Newspapers Association Ofirst Contest southernarizona.jobs southernarizonaservices.com Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit