The Green Valley News won first place for General Excellence in its circulation category at the 2023 Arizona Newspapers Association Better Newspaper & Excellence in Advertising awards.
This year, 42 newspapers entered the contest for a total of 966 entries in four circulation categories. The contest covered entries published May 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023. The paper was acknowledged in the following areas during an awards presentation Thursday:
Advertising awards
•1st place: Eveline Eaton, Best Ad Under Half Page (Mr. Automotive Classic Car Garage)
•1st place: Eveline Eaton, Best Homepage Takeover Ad (San Ignacio Golf Club)
•1st place: Andrea Klingberg, Best Online Ad, static (Silver Springs, senior Living Reimagined)
•1st place: Graham Harrington and staff, Best Classified Section
•1st place: Sarah Keith, Best Newsletter/Eblast (National Nurses Week)
•1st place: Graham Harrington, Best Public Notice Promo Ad (Public Notices, Right to Know)
•2nd place: Sarah Keith, Best Multimedia Ad Campaign (Father’s Day Submissions)
•3rd place: Eveline Eaton, Best Advertising Headline (Coyote Grill at San Ignacio, Mother’s Day)
Newsroom awards
•1st place: Reporting & Newswriting Excellence
•1st place: Editorial Page
•2nd place: Best Newsletter (From the Newsroom)
•2nd place: Kevin Murphy, Best Podcast (Five Minutes With the Newsroom)
•2nd place: Mary Glen Hatcher, Enterprise Reporting (“Where’s Matt? Supervisor is at meetings but not always visible”)
•3rd place: Mary Glen Hatcher, Best News Story (“Former SPD sergeant resigns after pursuing relationship with crime victim”)
•3rd place: Dan Shearer, Best Sustained Coverage or Series (Green Valley Hospital closure)
•3rd place: Kevin Murphy and Dan Shearer, Best Video Reporting By Print Journalists (Election 2022)
•3rd place: Dan Shearer, Best Feature Photograph (First Responder Fair)
