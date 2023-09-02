ANA Awards

Editor Dan Shearer won third place in the ANA Better Newspapers Contest for this photo from the First Responders Fair at Historic Canoa Ranch in January.

 Dan Shearer Green Valley News

The Green Valley News won first place for General Excellence in its circulation category at the 2023 Arizona Newspapers Association Better Newspaper & Excellence in Advertising awards.

This year, 42 newspapers entered the contest for a total of 966 entries in four circulation categories. The contest covered entries published May 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023. The paper was acknowledged in the following areas during an awards presentation Thursday:



