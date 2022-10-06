The Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun staff won several awards in its category in the Arizona Newspapers Association annual Better Newspapers Contest and Excellence in Advertising.
The awards were announced Thursday at the annual ANA conference in Chander. There are more than 40 newspapers in the category.
Newsroom
•First place, Page Design Excellence
•First place, Editorial Page Excellence
•First place, Best Social Media Headlines:
-“You’re a winner! Not really — Publishers Clearing House scam is back”
-“Gone With the Wind: Baby’s crocheted boob still on the loose”
-“Did we have an earthquake on Friday?”
-“That big parks meeting the other night? Here’s what happened and where it’s going”
•First place, Investigative Reporting, “Vote fraud?” by Dan Shearer, originally published in sister paper The Copper Era, Morenci
•First place, Best Column, Feature, or Commentary, “Wrong is wrong, is that so hard?” by Dan Shearer, (U.S. Rep. David Schweikert’s deceptive and weak response to Rep. Paul Gosar’s House censure for posting an anime video in which Gosar kills a congresswoman)
•Second place, Special Section or Magazine, Discover Southern Arizona; editor Karen Walenga, designer Graham Harrington
•Second place, Best Feature Story, “There When it Started: Green Valley resident remembers childhood at Pearl Harbor,” by Mary Glen Hatcher
•Second place, Enterprise Reporting, “The Money Matters: Law enforcement agencies look to increase pay to draw candidates,” by Jamie Verwys
•Third place, Newsletter, “From the Newsroom”
•Third place, Reporting and News Writing Excellence
•Third place, Online Coverage of Breaking News, “Storm rips out dozens of power poles, wall of home in Sahuarita”
Advertising
•First place, Best Ad Half Page or Larger, “The Country Club of Green Valley,” Eveline Eaton
•First place, Best Public Notice Promo Ad, GVN/SS Legal, Graham Harrington
•First place, Best Classified Section, Graham Harrington, Green Valley News
•Second place, Best Classified Section, Graham Harrington, Sahuarita Sun
•Second place, Best Newsletter/E-Blast Campaign, “Wanted! Friends In Deed”
•Second place, Best Pro Bono/Public Service Ad, GVN Food Drives, Graham Harrington
•Third place, Best Ad Under Half Page, “All Give Some, Some Give All,” Dylan McGarry
•Third place, Best Advertising Headline, “Don’t get caught in the rough,” Green Valley Mortuary, Andrea Klingberg
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone