It took a few tries, but Marshall Gavre finally ended up on top in a Texas golf tournament he’s been playing in for years.
Gavre, 71, who spends winters in Green Valley, won the Super Senior Division title at the 24th Lone Star NGL Texas Senior Open in October.
The tournament, part of the PGA Southern Texas Section, was held in Mount Belvieu, east of Houston.
Gavre (pronounced GAV-ree) shot a 139, three under, for the 36-hole event played Oct. 21-23. He was in the 65-plus Legends division, and took home a crystal trophy and $2,640 in prize money.
“You always hope for the best,” said Gavre, who’d been runner-up in the same tournament a couple of times.
He and his wife spend five months of the year in Fairfield, Iowa, where he has also played in several tournaments.
Gavre had a varied professional career before he began teaching golf about 22 years ago for a California company. He taught meditation, was in the hotel business 25 years, was a financial planner and ran small companies.
He had to declare himself a professional when he began accepting money for teaching, which meant the tournament competition stepped up, he said. He’s won a few titles on the senior tour, but this one was sweet.
“Most of the guys that have won in the past, they’ve been playing a long time. But, you know, it’s my turn,” he said.
At home, he practices at the Country Club of Green Valley, and likes variety so finds himself on a lot of Tucson course.
Gavre said the pandemic hasn’t slowed down his tournament play. He plays about a dozen events a year — including several one-day tourneys in Phoenix — and will be in Yuma in December for a senior mini-tour event.
“Golf is a pretty good sport for social distancing and whatnot,” he said.