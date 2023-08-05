Four bicycles and 50,000 miles later, Green Valley resident Pete Irish is taking a break from biking.
Irish, 84, has been riding his bike on the Interstate 19 Frontage Road, since he and his wife, Sharon, moved to Green Valley in 2004.
“When we moved down here, I didn’t know anybody so I thought, well I have my old trusty bicycle, and away I went,” he said.
In 2010, Irish completed the first 25,000 miles on his bike.
“I don't know when I rose to the challenge, but I got started after that 25,000 mile trip,” he said. “I ran into an old biking guy and he said, ‘Oh, you’re just a pup,’ so I took that up as a challenge.”
On July 1, Irish finished 50,000 miles, more than twice the circumference of Earth’s equator.
Sharon held a party July 30 at Grill on the Green in Green Valley to celebrate his many miles, where he received awards from friends.
Not only has he been riding his bike for nearly 20 years, Irish has been a key person in placing the flags along the Elephant Head Road bridge.
The flags, placed along the bridge for more than a decade, is something Irish took over from Army and two-tour Vietnam veteran Ernie Salazar before he died.
“I said, ‘Damn it, Ernie, I’m going to honor you as long as I can,’ so I'm doing flags and waving at everybody,” Irish said. “I get emotional because I think of Ernie and the reason I’m doing it and that’s what has kept me going.”
Irish also picked up trash along his route to the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory Visitor and Science Center and is part of Arizona’s Adopt A Highway program.
"I’m an engineer from Silicon Valley and I appreciate scientific kinds of things, so I said I was going to clean up the road between here and the visitor’s center at Whipple," he said. "It took me almost two years to clean up stuff."
Irish also recycled any aluminum cans he found along the way and used the money to donate more than $1,000 back to the Whipple Observatory.
While out there riding his bike, putting up the flags and picking up trash, Irish said he had met some amazing people, especially whenever he fell off his bike.
His list of people extends to members of the Green Valley Fire Department, Border Patrol, Elephant Head Fire Department and even Bessett Plumbing employees.
“A local plumber, the last time I fell off my bicycle over by the rest stop on the frontage road, came up with his two pickups,” Irish said.
“They brought him home,” Sharon said. “He was in one and the bicycle was in the bed of the other. I’d been out, and as I pulled in I thought, what is this? Then Pete waves to me from the truck.”
Irish said that was one of the more memorable experiences with meeting people.
“The people that I've met have all been very helpful because I've fallen off my bicycle,” he said. “The best experiences have been from the people who’ve stopped.”
After finishing 50,000 miles, Irish said he’s put the bicycle away for now.
“When I finished the 50,000, I got off my bike and I said, ‘So long, partner,’” he said. “It's still in the garage unridden, but I'm getting an itch to go back soon as the temperatures drop down enough.”
Once he does decide to get back on, Irish said he hopes to conquer Quail Crossing Boulevard.
“I’m just gonna keep pedaling and waving at everybody on my bicycle until I fall off,” he said.