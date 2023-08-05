irish 1.jpg

Pete Irish, left, and his wife, Sharon, during a celebration at Grill on the Green.

 Steve Piepmeier

Four bicycles and 50,000 miles later, Green Valley resident Pete Irish is taking a break from biking.

Irish, 84, has been riding his bike on the Interstate 19 Frontage Road, since he and his wife, Sharon, moved to Green Valley in 2004.

irish 2.jpg

Pete Irish celebrates riding 50,000 miles on his bicycle.


Brianna McCord | 520-547-9747

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?