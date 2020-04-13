An 85-year-old Green Valley man suffered minor injuries Friday after he ran over his leg with his vehicle.
Green Valley Fire District responded to the 400 block of South Paseo Lobo in Villas East after a neighbor called for assistance.
GVFD spokesman L.T. Pratt said the man might not have put the vehicle in park. He likely tried to stop it with one foot inside and one outside when it started to roll, he said.
"Based on what we could tell, he was loading his vehicle," Pratt said.
Crews stabilized and removed the man from under the vehicle and transported him to Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
"It does happen," Pratt said. "People think that they can stop that vehicle from rolling back once it gets some momentum going. There's really not a whole lot of advice other than be cautious and be careful."
He also recommended not starting and engaging the vehicle until it's loaded and ready.