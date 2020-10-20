A Green Valley man said he is embarrassed and feeling a bit sheepish after being conned out of $3,000 last week. But he’s also determined that it not happen to anybody else, so he is sharing his story. It’s not an unfamiliar one.
His account was confirmed by the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers Scam Squad, which he contacted last week.
The man, who we’ll call Kirk (not his real name), said he was contacted Oct. 15 by a man claiming to be from online retailer Amazon, where he has an account. Kirk was asked about questionable purchases and when he said he hadn’t made them, the man said they’d suspected fraud, had a suspect “and we're going to try to trap him. We need your help.”
Like many people who have fallen for similar scams, Kirk wasn’t aware that Amazon does not contact customers by phone.
Kirk said the man had him download software onto his computer — Teamviewer and Anydesk — which allowed remote access to his computer.
The scammer then asked him to call up his banking information online, which Kirk did. At the time, Kirk had about $3,000 in his checking account, which was shown on the screen. The scammer said they would put $3,000 more into the account and that Kirk was to withdraw it and buy Walmart gift cards.
While watching his screen, Kirk said he saw the $3,000 amount change to $6,000, indicating a deposit had been made. He believes now that the scammers had taken a screen shot of his computer, doctored the figure, then displayed it to make it appear there had been a deposit.
Kirk was particularly galled at being scammed because he spent part of his career as a software designer for desktop applications.
“It didn’t occur to me that they might have taken a screen shot,” he said. But there was a sense of urgency about nailing the “suspect” — a common scammer ploy — and he was even shown a photo of the suspect, who the scammer at one point said was “from the Soviet Union.”
“It was a photo of this burly Russian-looking guy, Andre whatever,” Kirk said.
Kirk went to Walmart and bought $3,000 in gift cards then called the scammer back. All they needed were the codes on the back, he was told. Giving codes is like giving somebody the card — the money is gone.
After the scammer hung up, Kirk checked his bank account and discovered he was overdrawn. There was never a $3,000 deposit, and checks he’d written to pay bills starting hitting his account. He was out $3,000.
He called his bank, which put a hold on all his transactions and canceled his debit card (Kirk had given the scammers the number).
Red flags
Kirk looks back and sees all the warnings:
•The scammer wanted him to act quickly.
•He knew it was unusual for anybody to ask for access to your computer.
•He should have realized Amazon doesn’t call people, he said.
•The scammer had what Kirk called “an Indian accent” and went by the name Martin Taylor.
•Buying gift cards and handing over the code is a common scam technique.
Scammers often will hit targets a second time, and this happened to Kirk.
“Martin Taylor” called and said the money missing from the account was a mistake and Amazon would like to make it up to him. Kirk wasn’t buying it and and delivered a line that combined a manhunt, Second Amendment gun rights and Mr. Taylor losing a body part. He hasn’t been bothered since.
They see this
Sylvia Bencomo, manager of the SAV Scam Squad, said they’ve had quite a few calls from people who’ve been scammed by callers claiming to be from Amazon. The uptick in online buying during the pandemic is to blame, she said.
Often, the scams involve reimbursing Amazon accounts that have been incorrectly charged or credited.
“You know, we try, but people just don’t think about it when somebody calls and tells you there’s a charge,” she said. “We talk to people who don’t even have Amazon accounts, and they fall victim to it.”
If in doubt, call the Scam Squad, she said.
“Amazon will not call you and question you about a purchase and they will not ask you for your credit card number because if you have an Amazon account, your credit card number is already in their file,” she said.
“We always tell people that if you’re getting pressure to do something as soon as possible, that’s when the bells should start ringing. Ask, why am I being pushed into this? I should have time to think about it,” she said.
Your best defense is simply to hang up on a suspicious caller. But brace yourself for a follow-up call, she said.
“They don’t give up, they may call you again. But now you know they’re after your money,” she said.