The caller on the phone told a terrifying story, but weeks — and several phone calls — later, a Green Valley man realized he'd been lied to and scammed out of $190,000.
The man agreed to speak to the Green Valley News as a warning to others; the newspaper does not identify crime victims by name.
The man, who'd recently moved to Green Valley from out of state, received a call Nov. 4 from somebody claiming to be from the Office of the Inspector General at the Social Security Administration. He told the man his money wasn't safe after his personal information, including his Social Security number, were found in a car covered in blood in Washington state. The OIG oversees Social Security programs and prevents fraud and waste.
"It really did happen," the man said. "From Nov. 4 to about a week and a half ago, when I finally woke up and said this is ridiculous."
Sheriff's logs show the victim reported the fraud to deputies in Green Valley on Dec. 17.
Lt. Derek Ogden, who oversees the Green Valley substation, said deputies forwarded the case to the fraud unit, where they'll look for similarities in other fraud crimes in Pima County and Tucson. He said the case would also go to the FBI because it involved money wiring.
Repeated calls
After receiving the initial call, the man looked up the caller's name on the internet to confirm his identity. The search showed somebody by that name was with the OIG's Western Field Operations office.
"I believed him. He was highly trained in the way he was telling the story, and how I was supposed to follow his directions and all of that," the man said.
The caller made six requests for money, one as high as $49,000.
Ogden said the resident sent money to several names and companies – DMT Software Solutions, Jeremiah Darnell Davis, Hiromi Sanders, Amaipe LLC and Arnaz Investments LLC.
The resident said the callers told him his funds wouldn't be safe in a bank because someone involved in the Washington crime could access his accounts with his Social Security number. He was told that the solution was to send his money to several people and organizations. The federal government would then provide him with a new Social Security number and a cashier's check to safeguard his money.
"What do I know about this (stuff)," the man said. "I'm just a boy from (out of state) born and raised on a dairy farm."
The victim also said he received an official-looking letter via email purportedly from an attorney saying that if he didn't cooperate with the demands he would be investigated as a suspect in the crime.
"I don't want to be held responsible for this particular issue, you know," he said. "Anyway, he scared me. He knew what to say, how to say it, and I just went along with it on six different occasions. But the last one, I didn't do it. I didn't go along with it."
The man didn't lose all of his money in the scam. But he said it's still hard knowing it was taken when he would have donated it all to people who genuinely needed it.
Be suspicious
The resident said he no longer answers calls from unknown numbers, especially those from out of state.
He said he was too embarrassed to tell his family but did tell friends in Green Valley who were shocked at the amount. One of them told him to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Scam Squad, operated by the Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers.
Ogden said he couldn't say if this was the largest scam in Green Valley, but the amount did stand out.
"If there's something they're not 100 percent sure, they can always reach out to us," Ogden said. "Before people are victimized, we can help them make sure it's on the up and up."
Scam Squad manager Sylvia Bencomo said she's been with SAV for six years, with more than four years working on scams.
"What we tell people repeatedly on the phone and during presentations – Social Security never calls you, you call Social Security," she said.
Bencomo said the Scam Squad often receives calls from residents about Social Security contacting them. And she said that's OK because they can typically catch a scam before the victim sends money.
After losing $190,000, the victim wants people to be on their toes. His advice on suspicious calls for money – hang up and report it to the Sheriff's Department, "so that people realize that this can easily happen," he said. "But don't be snookered in by way of somebody convincing you out of fear, out of stupidity or whatever. If it's over the phone, tell them to go jump off a cliff or something."