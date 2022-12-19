A Green Valley man has been found not guilty of trespassing at a Republican meet-and-greet earlier this year, a judge ruled Monday.
Peter Jackson, 74, was on trial for one count of criminal trespassing, stemming from his presence at a June 4 “Meet the Candidates” event put on by the United Republicans for Arizona (UR4AZ)in Green Valley.
Footage of the incident shows Jackson – wearing a mask, sunglasses, a “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt, a “Jail Trump” hat and a “Fully vaxxed!” button – refusing to leave the GOP gathering after being asked to do so by attendees.
The video then shows Jackson offering to pay a $10 fee for non-UR4AZ members before he’s physically tossed from the room by attendees.
In her ruling, Justice Charlene Pesquiera, who heard the case as a pro tem while Green Valley Justice Court Presiding Judge Ray Carroll is on medical leave, repeatedly pointed to the fact that the GOP gathering was advertised as an open forum.
“There was no testimony of a posted, ‘No Trespassing' sign, or testimony stating that the forum was a private event. There was testimony given by the defendant that the event was publicized on the internet. The defendant, in testimony, stated that it was open to the public,” Pesquiera said.
Pesquiera also said state prosecutors did not present any “contractual evidence” or testimony pointing to who exactly had lawful control over the event, which was held in the second-floor conference room at Continental Shopping Plaza.
According to state law, a person commits criminal trespassing if they knowingly enter or remain unlawfully on any real property “after a reasonable request to leave by a law enforcement officer, the owner or any other person having lawful control over such property, or reasonable notice prohibiting entry.”
Testimony and video evidence presented during the trial showed several event attendees, including a volunteer organizer with UR4AZ, repeatedly asking Jackson to leave the event, but Pesquiera ruled the state “did not meet its burden of proof” with the evidence and witnesses provided.
“There was no contractual evidence presented by the state regarding who signed the contract to reserve the event,” she said.
“The state’s witness stated that the VP of the (United Republicans for Arizona) coordinates with the property manager to reserve such events. As the responsible agent of the event, there was no testimony given by the VP of the (United Republicans for Arizona), nor testimony stating that the VP of the (United Republicans for Arizona) asked the defendant to leave,” Pesquiera said.
Based on video evidence and testimony, the judge also concluded that Jackson “demonstrated no disruptive behavior, no acts of violence, or any use of profanity” toward others at the gathering, but rather that Jackson himself was the target of verbal and physical abuse.
The judge said Jackson’s dress – including his “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt, "Fully vaxxed!” button, GoPro camera and “Jail Trump” hat – were all protected forms of speech under the First Amendment.
“The disruption did not come from the defendant, it was directed at him by some of the people at the event,” Pesquiera said.
“The defendant was a spectator, like everyone else at the event, therefore had the right to be present.”
For his part, Jackson said in an interview that he was “very relieved” to hear the verdict Monday, his 74th birthday.
“It’s a good day for me, but it has also been a long time with difficult feelings, difficult thoughts. I’m still kind of recovering from those concerns I’ve had for that long time,” Jackson said.
Jackson added that his presence at the GOP gathering was largely inspired by the late civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis, who called on people to “get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America.”
“Just that idea of John Lewis urging ‘good trouble’ stuck with me, and so when I saw the advertisement for the Republican meet-and-greet, I thought one of the most powerful methods of good trouble is cognitive dissonance,” Jackson said.
Though he knew wearing a “Black Lives Matter” shirt and a “Jail Trump” hat wouldn’t change any minds, Jackson thought wearing it to the meeting might cause some people in the room to pause and reconsider their beliefs.
“I am thinking now that, maybe some people anyway, hopefully within the Republican Party, will reconsider their propensity for anger, hate and violence,” Jackson said. “Maybe America is returning to sanity. My hope is that it will.”