Jackson testifies.JPG (copy)

Peter Jackson testifies during a bench trial at the Green Valley Justice Court on Dec. 7. Justice of the Peace Charlene Pesquiera is at left.

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

A Green Valley man has been found not guilty of trespassing at a Republican meet-and-greet earlier this year, a judge ruled Monday.

Peter Jackson, 74, was on trial for one count of criminal trespassing, stemming from his presence at a June 4 “Meet the Candidates” event put on by the United Republicans for Arizona (UR4AZ)in Green Valley.



Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

