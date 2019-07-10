The Pima County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in trying to locate a "person of interest" and a vehicle after a Green Valley man was found dead Wednesday afternoon under suspicious circumstances.
Pima County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Jelineo said a resident of the 600 block of West Woodfield Court in northern Green Valley called 911 shortly after noon when he couldn't wake up his brother.
When deputies and medical personnel arrived, they discovered the brother, who was in his 60s, deceased in his bedroom.
Lt. Derek Ogden said there were no signs of trauma and nothing suspicious in the room. Detectives were called because a vehicle belonging to the family is missing and so is a woman who had been visiting the brother who made the 911 call.
The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner is likely to do an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death, Ogden said.
The man could have died of natural causes, but detectives are investigating out of an abundance of caution, he said.
The brothers lived in the home with their mother, who is in her mid-80s, according to a neighbor.
Authorities are searching for a white 2008 Toyota Avalon with Arizona license plate AAM 3575. the vehicle has a missing passenger side rear view mirror, and missing front bumper cover. It was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The "person of interest" is described as a short Hispanic or Native American woman. Jelineo said a neighbor reported seeing the woman with one of the sons Tuesday night, but it's unclear when she was last seen.