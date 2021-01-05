The driver of a golf cart died after colliding with a Jeep in Green Valley on Monday, according to a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman.
The vehicles collided about 4 p.m. at Desert Bell and Golden Desert Way.
The 79-year-old driver of the golf cart, Rodney Smith of Green Valley, was taken to a Tucson hospital where he died overnight, according to PCSD. The 75-year-old driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The spokesman said there was no evidence of impairment or speeding and that nobody had been cited as of Tuesday. The golf cart was equipped with a seat belt and it was not in use, according to PCSD.