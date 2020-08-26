County and state environmental agencies issued another pollution warning Wednesday, but Green Valley looks like its faired better than its neighbors to the north.
The warning comes as ground-level ozone exceeds federal health standards for the seventh day since May 5.
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued the High Pollution Advisory because of the elevated air pollution in the Tucson metropolitan area.
However, PDEQ senior program manager Beth Gorman said Green Valley seemed somewhat protected from the elevated ozone in the Tucson region and areas to the north.
"There have been a few hours in the afternoon over the last few days where ozone has been elevated at the Green Valley monitor, but not enough hours in a row to reach an official exceedance of the EPA health standard," she said. "An exceedance of the standard requires averaging eight hours in a row of elevated ozone levels and obtaining a result more than 0.070 ppm."
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality reported more than 30 ozone monitors exceeded the federal health standard across the state on Tuesday. Five of the ozone monitors were in the Tucson area.
PDEQ reported wildfire smoke from California and Colorado, combined with a high-pressure system over the four corners area, are providing the conditions for ozone formation.
Ground-level ozone and particulate air pollution could cause shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing discomfort in children, older adults and people with respiratory and heart disease.
"Those who are unusually sensitive and those with heart and lung disease may want to stay inside – or limit the time they are outside – for the next day or two from around 1-5 p.m., just to be extra careful," Gorman said.
ADEQ reported conditions might be improving.
A trough – an elongated region of low atmospheric pressure – moving in over the west coast could ventilate some of the smoke from the California wildfires.
ADEQ said the trough might cause ozone to start trending downward along with better winds over Arizona moving into the weekend.
PDEQ said that vehicle exhaust, industrial and power plant emissions, gasoline vapors, chemical solvents and natural sources combine with sunlight to create ozone.
The county department recommends the public avoid idling vehicle engines, refueling before 6 p.m., use low VOC or water-based paints, stains, finishes and strippers, avoid gas-powered equipment and conserve electricity during the pollution advisory.