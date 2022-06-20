Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital moved a step closer Monday to permanently closing the doors while still holding out hope for a last-minute buyer.
The hospital issued employees a WARN Act notice, a federal action required at least 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closure.
The notice came four days after Tucson Medical Center announced it was no longer interested in buying the hospital, ending a seven-month process that appeared to be a sure thing in April with the signing of a non-binding letter of intent.
SCVRH CEO Steve Harris said Monday that the notice to employees was triggered by an uncertain economy and limited resources, issues that have hounded the facility since it opened in 2015. Harris said TMC’s pullout was “unexpected,” but that his board continues to explore options “that include a sale or other strategic partner.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital is preparing a contingency plan for the potential discontinuation of operations in the event this search does not quickly prove fruitful," he said.
Under the WARN Act, the hospital is obligated to pay workers through Aug. 20. It could close the doors earlier if it doesn't have the personnel to operate but would still pay the nearly 300 worker, two-thirds of them full time, for 60 days.
The hospital building and land are owned by Broadstone, a real estate investment trust (REIT). Lateral Investment became a tenant after the purchase by Broadstone last year.
A Broadstone representative had no comment Monday on the hospital’s actions.
If the doors close, Harris said they would eventually reopen, "just under another operator." Lateral would continue to fund operations through a transition, take care of patient matters, manage medical records "and do all the right things to move this to a new operator."
A closure would not affect the medical office buildings near the hospital or clinics planned in Tubac and Nogales, Harris said.
Debbie Kenyon, president of the Green Valley Council, a longtime supporter of the hospital, called Monday's announcement "very disappointing news."
"It's beyond the 11th hour as to what we can do," she said. "It's tragic for our community."
Hospital history
Green Valley Hospital opened in May 2015, with 49 beds and no operator.
About 110 foreign investors, most from China, provided 80 percent of the hospital’s initial financing under the U.S. government’s EB-5 Investor Visa program: Invest at least $500,000 into a rural project that produces or preserves jobs, and get a green card in return.
McDowell Enterprises LLC of Scottsdale, with no previous experience building hospitals, was the developer.
Green Valley had waited years for a hospital, and the project had overwhelming community support — more than 4,000 people showed up for a last-minute open house just before opening day. But from the beginning, the hospital struggled to fill beds and recruit and retain specialists.
In January 2016, plans for a 21-acre retail/retirement complex dubbed Kino Landing were announced for land north of the hospital. It never materialized.
By fall 2016, Jim McDowell with McDowell Enterprises told investors they’d given up “all of our economic interest in the hospital.” His signed letter on Green Valley Hospital letterhead ended, “This has been an expensive lesson for our family…”
The hospital filed for bankruptcy in April 2017, to get out from under heavy debt. U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Phoenix approved the purchase of the hospital by Lateral GV, an offshoot of California-based Lateral Investment Management, the lone bidder on the property. The bankruptcy case was finalized July 25, 2018. A week later, Lateral laid off 62 hospital employees and changed the name to Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital. By this time, the hospital was on its fourth CEO in three years. Harris is the sixth.
The hospital never gave up, even with the announcement during the bankruptcy case that Northwest Healthcare would build an 18-bed hospital in Sahuarita, nine miles north. That hospital opened in late 2019.
The newly renamed hospital in Green Valley granted privileges to more physicians, bought high-dollar equipment, launched telecare and other programs and saw positive numbers. The ER was averaging 45 patients per day.
But financial difficulties continued, and a doctors group filed a $1.9 million breach of contract suit in December 2018. Employees told the Green Valley News that the ICU had closed several times in late 2018 because of a lack of qualified nurses, they routinely ran low on basic supplies, and vendors went unpaid. Three employees said they quit because they feared losing their licenses because of unsafe staffing levels.
The hospital denied most of the accusations and pushed through 2019. Then the pandemic hit in early 2020, just as the hospital's financials were seeing big improvements.
Shortly after the nation began shutting down, then-CEO Kelly Adams sought to have the hospital designated a “COVID-19 treatment resource” to secure funding. Adams told Gov. Doug Ducey that coronavirus had taken it to the financial brink and “will result in the closure of this facility in the coming weeks” if aid doesn’t come through.
The Arizona Department of Health Services responded that Green Valley’s hospital was not part of the state's overall COVID battle plan, dealing another blow to the finances. The hospital received COVID-related funding to pay employees but still struggled as elective surgeries were suspended, emergency visits slowed to a trickle and nurses were in short supply, creating a competitive environment where Green Valley found it hard to compete.
“We’re just trying to stay alive like everyone else,” Adams told the Green Valley News at the time, “…every hospital is struggling and scrambling the same way we are.”
At one point, the hospital closed its ICU wing for weeks and also couldn’t take advanced COVID patients because it didn’t have some specialties on site.
As recent as January 2022, the hospital was seeing little relief. The six-bed ICU was filled more often, putting demands on an already stretched staff. At that point, they had 15 openings for nurses and other staff shortages that a nursing supervisor acknowledged “just impacts care, all around.”
