Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is working with other Pima County medical facilities on a “surge plan” in the battle against coronavirus.
“We’re planning for the worst but hoping it’ll never happen,” CEO Kelly Adams said shortly after a conference call Wednesday.
He said the call focused on hospital capacities and supplies, particularly personal protective equipment. A surge plan is preparation for an abnormal amount of activity. A similar call was held in Maricopa County.
Adams said the hospital in Green Valley has eight or nine coronavirus test kits — three from the state and five or six from LabQuest, a private company. They expect more from the state this week but aren’t sure how many. He said they have sent in about a dozen tests to the state lab.
Kelly said the hospital is not doing random testing so people should not go there and expect to be tested. He said that could happen in the next week or two but the situation is fluid.
The tests are reserved for those who come for Emergency Room visits and present signs of coronavirus, he said. The hospital has not had any patients admitted with confirmed cases of the virus.
He said Pima County hospitals agreed they would not stop elective surgeries such as knee and hip replacements and hernias but that each case had to go through an additional approval process. He doesn’t anticipate turning down any of those types of surgeries in Green Valley.
Kelly said larger hospitals are concerned because many supplies are manufactured in China, which also is the source for many of the raw materials used in them.
“We have to watch this very, very closely over the next two weeks,” he said.
He said the Green Valley hospital is not running low on supplies.
He said some of his nursing staff are calling off because of daycare issues. One has called in sick.
The hospital has instituted restrictions since the outbreak and now has only two entrances in use — the front door and the Emergency Room.
Those exhibiting symptoms associated with coronavirus are asked to call a number posted outside the ER and not enter the hospital. They are isolated as they are treated.
The hospital also has limited visitors to immediate family and nobody under age 12. All visitors are screened and one has been turned away in the past three days, he said.
“We have a very respectful community,” he said of the response to the new rules. “They’re mindful of this virus and they do want to protect themselves and their neighbors. I have to applaud our community.”