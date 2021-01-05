Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said county hospitals are in a tough situation as increasing coronavirus cases strain capacity.
Cullen said the county is experiencing an accelerated pace of COVID-19 transmission. County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday the county recorded about 6,100 new positive cases in the first four days of the month – 2,214 on Jan. 3 alone.
Cullen said countywide hospital bed availability was at 3 percent for ICU and general medicine beds as of Tuesday morning. Cullen added that 90 adults waited in ERs Tuesday morning for a general medicine or ICU bed. She wasn't aware how long they waited, but she said it was likely a significant amount of time. Cullen said having that many people waiting for admission is unusual, even during a busy flu season.
She said the day's figures included Northwest Medical Center-Sahuarita and Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.
Stephen Harris, the CEO of Santa Cruz Valley, said they had 17 patients on Tuesday, eight of those with COVID-19.
"We're at capacity, but it isn't because we're out of beds; we're out of nurses," he said.
The hospital, which has 49 beds, was on divert Monday night, meaning they sent new patients elsewhere because the staff was maxed out. They went off divert on Tuesday and are now taking all patients. Harris said they had new nurses start this week and have several more scheduled to begin on Jan. 11.
Harris said getting a nurse through an agency "costs more than a doctor right now."
"It's all about the nurses," he said.