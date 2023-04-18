Former GVR CEO Kent Blumenthal asked the Pima County Board of Supervisors to address local grievances with the Green Valley Water District following the construction last year of a 105-foot metal communications tower.
Blumenthal, joined by the vice president of the Solar Del Viejo HOA, addressed the supervisors during Tuesday's call to the audience.
During his allotted three minutes, Blumenthal said the water district spent about $270,000 on the communication system. He added that there were no public notices or hearings about the project.
"Two years later, on May 10, 2022, the district sent a letter to the HOA president informing of the impending construction of a 100-foot tower located at 682 Placita de la Catonia, contiguous to the Alamos HOA," Blumenthal told supervisors. "By the end of June, it was installed."
The water district was not required to send out public notices or hold hearings. Water district Manager Dara Duffy said in a communication with the HOA last year that they made “considerable efforts” to address resident concerns but that other options would have rendered the communications system less effective.
Blumenthal said he wanted the tower taken down, the water district's board removed and a new election held.
In March, the Green Valley News published a letter from HOA president David Daugherty claiming a "pole" the water district installed at its Catonia Wells impeded scenic Santa Rita Mountain views and created sun glares. He added that it negatively impacted property values and diminished the community's overall aesthetic quality.
At the time, Daugherty wrote that a petition for the communication array's removal received signatures from 81 residents representing 58 homeowners.
Following Tuesday's call to the audience, District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy asked county staff to respond to Blumenthal and the HOA's issues concerning the Green Valley Water District. Christy also asked the staff to analyze the regulations.
Supervisor Sharon Bronson added that she saw similar issues arise in her District 3.
"So, not just addressing the issue for Mr. Blumenthal, but for the small water companies in the region," she said. "Mostly, it's unincorporated Pima County."
