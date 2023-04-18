Former GVR CEO Kent Blumenthal asked the Pima County Board of Supervisors to address local grievances with the Green Valley Water District following the construction last year of a 105-foot metal communications tower.

Blumenthal, joined by the vice president of the Solar Del Viejo HOA, addressed the supervisors during Tuesday's call to the audience.



