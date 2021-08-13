If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Carol Ahlstrom of Green Valley passed away on July 19, but not before giving tens of thousands of people a big laugh in a recording that went viral in 2016.
All because she couldn’t resist a donut.
A voicemail from Carol — known to most as “Ginny” — was left for her granddaughter and racked up more than 110,000 thousands views on YouTube since it originally appeared on forum site Reddit on May 26, 2016. The bulk of those views where in the first few weeks.
It was played in media outlets across the country, including radio and television stations and The Huffington Post.
It all started innocently enough. Ahlstrom and her granddaughter, Kristen Lucas, then a University of Arizona student, had brought back a box of vegan donuts from Tucson. Ahlstrom, a diabetic, had her fill and told Lucas the rest were for her.
However, the next morning, while Lucas was out of the house, Ahlstrom couldn’t help herself – she ate the last donut in the box. That’s when the guilt started to weigh on her. She dialed Lucas, confessing everything to her answering machine.
After first assuring her it wasn’t an emergency, Ahlstrom laid out the circumstances of the theft.
“I got up to get my watermelon, and the box was there, and I looked to see if there was a donut left, and I saw that strawberry stuff coming out, and I ... took that up with my finger. And then I took a corner off. And from there I ate the whole thing,” the voice message says.
Ahlstrom concludes by sagely telling Lucas that if she buys more donuts to keep them in her bedroom “because I’m not to be trusted with sweets. OK?”
Lucas couldn’t stop laughing after listening to the recording. She played it for a friend, who also doubled over in hysterics. And that’s when she had an idea.
“I thought, yeah, I need to share this with the world,” she said.
Soon it was uploaded to Reddit and YouTube. By the end of the day it had a couple thousand views. Lucas showed it to her grandmother, they had a good laugh and shared it with friends and family. But a little over a week later Lucas came back with some surprising news.
“She said ‘Grandma, we have over 50,000 people who have responded to this,’” Ahlstrom said.
And the views just kept coming, some from as far away as the United Kingdom. The pair listened in as various radio and television stations couldn’t help sharing the story of the sweet grandma with a sweet tooth.