When Joey Mantia glided across the finish line Tuesday to claim a speed skating bronze medal in Beijing, one of his biggest fans was nearly 7,000 miles away in Green Valley — his grandmother, Marie Mantia.
Skating in his third Olympic Games, Mantia claimed his first Olympic medal in the men’s Team Pursuit along with three teammates. His previous best Olympic finish was fourth in the 1,000 meters in PyeongChang in 2018.
The medal was a relief for Mantia, who went into last week’s 1,500 meters final as the favorite yet finished sixth.
Marie heard the news of Joey’s big win from a friend back east who caught the race before she did.
“He’s just amazing,” Marie said Wednesday. “I have to credit his dad, a single dad, who raised him. He put down the rules — this is what it’s got to be if you want to skate. And he did!”
Dad Joe also had to watch stateside because the pandemic meant family couldn’t travel and watch from the stands.
Mantia, a popular figure on the international speed skating scene, is no stranger to the podium on and off the ice.
He won 28 world titles in inline skating before turning to the oval in 2010 in a bid for the Olympics. It took him just four years to get there.
He turned 36 during the 2022 Games but only gets stronger with age. In December, he became the oldest man to win a non-distance World Cup race, finishing the 1,500 meters just 0.11 seconds off the U.S. record. He set a track record in that event at last month’s Olympic Trials in Milwaukee.
Marie’s favorite memory of her grandson reaches back to his inline skating days when she watched him a win gold medal at an event in Las Vegas.
“He jumped off the stage backward, came to me and said, ‘This is for you, Grandma,’” she said. “I framed it.”
Today, Joey lives in Utah, far from his hometown of Ocala, Florida, where he grew up with fellow Olympian Brittany Bowe.
Training, sponsorship obligations and competing all over the globe keep him busy, but Marie is looking forward to seeing Joey after the Olympics.
For now, though, everybody’s giving him room to concentrate because he’s not done yet — and he could bring home more hardware.
Joey Mantia is competing in the 1,000 meters on Friday and in the men’s Mass Start early Saturday morning Arizona time, where more than a dozen skaters crowd the oval. He is the three-time world champion in that event.
Marie just shakes her head as she thinks about Joey and her other four grandchildren
