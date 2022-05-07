Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

When Robert Marben retired to Green Valley in 1996, he made it a point to start playing more golf — a hobby he typically only enjoyed once or twice a year.

After finishing his career as an intellectual property attorney in Minnesota, he found a group of about 16 other golfers who called themselves the Goofy Golfers. It became routine for Marben to see them a couple of times a week for a round of golf and beer afterward.

“Today, I still get together with the Goofy Golfers. But there are only a handful of us left,” Marben said.

They were with him Thursday when Marben, who's 97, hit his first hole-in-one. He was joined at Haven Golf Course by Edward Mills, Cynthia McSwain and Ore Hagre.

Stephen Kirk, a customer service representative at Haven, said Marben aced the course’s gold tee at 161 yards — but neither could recall which hole it was on. 

Marben said he had been out at Haven playing nine holes with the group, as he does every week.

“After I hit the ball, I was like, ‘Where’d the ball go?’ Marben said. “One of my golf buddies says, ‘Why don’t you take a look in the hole?’”

There it was.

“I never gave up hope!” Marben said with a laugh. “If I can do it at 97, there must be hope for others, too. There aren’t too many 97 year olds out there playing golf.”

A round of beers followed the round of golf — it's the routine. 

What’s next for Marben?

“We’ll meet up again next Thursday, like we always do and do it all over again.”



Lillian Boyd | 520-547-9732

Tags

Assistant Editor/Reporter

Lillian Boyd is the reporter and assistant editor for Green Valley News & Sun. Prior to her move to Tucson, she served as senior editor for Dana Point Times and reported and anchored for a local news radio station in Virginia.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?