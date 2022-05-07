When Robert Marben retired to Green Valley in 1996, he made it a point to start playing more golf — a hobby he typically only enjoyed once or twice a year.
After finishing his career as an intellectual property attorney in Minnesota, he found a group of about 16 other golfers who called themselves the Goofy Golfers. It became routine for Marben to see them a couple of times a week for a round of golf and beer afterward.
“Today, I still get together with the Goofy Golfers. But there are only a handful of us left,” Marben said.
They were with him Thursday when Marben, who's 97, hit his first hole-in-one. He was joined at Haven Golf Course by Edward Mills, Cynthia McSwain and Ore Hagre.
Stephen Kirk, a customer service representative at Haven, said Marben aced the course’s gold tee at 161 yards — but neither could recall which hole it was on.
Marben said he had been out at Haven playing nine holes with the group, as he does every week.
“After I hit the ball, I was like, ‘Where’d the ball go?’ Marben said. “One of my golf buddies says, ‘Why don’t you take a look in the hole?’”
There it was.
“I never gave up hope!” Marben said with a laugh. “If I can do it at 97, there must be hope for others, too. There aren’t too many 97 year olds out there playing golf.”
A round of beers followed the round of golf — it's the routine.
What’s next for Marben?
“We’ll meet up again next Thursday, like we always do and do it all over again.”
Lillian Boyd is the reporter and assistant editor for Green Valley News & Sun. Prior to her move to Tucson, she served as senior editor for Dana Point Times and reported and anchored for a local news radio station in Virginia.
