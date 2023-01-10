A crowd of 180 people came to the Community Performance and Art Center and another 120 watched a livestream Tuesday for "U-Care, U-Can, Ukraine," a community effort to support that nation nearly a year after an invasion by Russia. The event was the kickoff for an effort sponsored by Rotary Club of Valle Verde-Green Valley and the Green Valley Rotary Club to support ShelterBox USA, a relief organization at work in the region.

The panel included Jim Rusk (Valle Verde Rotary), Leo Lawrenson (ShelterBox), Scott Lamb of Green Valley, who traveled to Ukraine last summer and plans to return this month, and Pat Shearer, who will make his third trip to Ukraine on Thursday. He is the brother of Green Valley News editor Dan Shearer, who has shared the story in opinion pieces in the paper.



