Pat Shearer, right talks to a crowd at the Community Performance and Art Center on Tuesday in Green Valley about his two trips to Ukraine and upcoming trip. At left is Scott Lamb, who was in Ukraine last summer and also plans to return.
Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun editor Dan Shearer, right, moderates the forum Tuesday. From left are Jim Rusk (Valle Verde Rotary Club of Green Valley), Leo Lawrenson (ShelterBox) Scott Lamb of Green Valley and Pat Shearer.
Photos by Jamie Verwys Green Valley News
Leo Lawrenson of ShelterBox talks about the relief organization's efforts in Ukraine.
An woman at Tuesday's "U-care, U-can, Ukraine" forum looks at a piece of shrapnel from a bomb that destroyed a house in Ukraine. It was given to Pat Shearer last summer by the homeowner.
A crowd of 180 in person and another 120 online watched the presentation.
Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun editor Dan Shearer moderates the forum Tuesday.
Pat Shearer talks about his trips to Ukraine. At left is Scott Lamb.
A crowd of 180 people came to the Community Performance and Art Center and another 120 watched a livestream Tuesday for "U-Care, U-Can, Ukraine," a community effort to support that nation nearly a year after an invasion by Russia. The event was the kickoff for an effort sponsored by Rotary Club of Valle Verde-Green Valley and the Green Valley Rotary Club to support ShelterBox USA, a relief organization at work in the region.
The panel included Jim Rusk (Valle Verde Rotary), Leo Lawrenson (ShelterBox), Scott Lamb of Green Valley, who traveled to Ukraine last summer and plans to return this month, and Pat Shearer, who will make his third trip to Ukraine on Thursday. He is the brother of Green Valley News editor Dan Shearer, who has shared the story in opinion pieces in the paper.
