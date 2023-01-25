The Chevron gas station at 171 W. Continental Road in Green Valley faces civil penalties after multiple pumps failed state inspection.
The station had a fueling device inspection by the state’s Weights and Measures Department on Jan. 12 as part of the department’s regular checks on gas stations.
During the inspection, four out of eight pumps failed for issues such as leaking and “abnormal performance,” and the pumps were shut down at the time.
When the division inspects the approximate 2,000 retail fuel dispensing sites across Arizona, it is trying to ensure the fuel dispensers are accurate and properly maintained; motor fuels meet the standards; and that there are no credit card skimming devices attached to the pumps.
State Compliance Manager Mike Brooks said inspectors test every grade of fuel on every pump by using a five gallon test draft along with checking other items.
“The inspector will also look for labeling issues — such as missing octane, ethanol or tax information labels — leaks in any components of the pump, illegible or incomplete pricing displays on the pump, credit card skimmers inside the pump and any other non-compliant conditions,” he said. “At the conclusion of the inspection, all the fuel used for testing is returned to the proper storage tanks at the location and an exit interview is conducted with location staff.”
During the inspection at Chevron, pump five failed for a “potential safety risk” and abnormal performance. Three of its fuel grades failed.
When the diesel grade was inspected the swivel began to immediately leak and drip diesel product, according to a report. The leak continued during the test of the fuel and leaked onto the measuring device, deeming it potentially hazardous.
The pump’s mid-grade and supreme grades also failed for “meter creeping.”
After testing, the inspector noted the total gallons and total sales began to rapidly increase with no manipulation of the nozzle. It was not dispensing fuel at the time and the device continued to creep upwards in gallons and sales until the nozzle was placed back.
The supreme grade, for example, creeped up from 5.007 gallons to 5.126, without dispensing any gas.
Pumps one (mid-grade), three and six (mid-grade) also failed due to the meter creeping. During pump three’s inspection, all grades of fuel failed.
A red tag was issued on each of the failing pumps, which removes them from service.
“A device will be removed from service for test draft results that are below the tolerance (anything below -6 cubic inches is in operation in favor of the owner/operator), active fuel leaks, rubber missing from the fuel hose that exposes the steel braiding of the hose, illegible or non functioning displays for price per gallon, total gallons and total sale, or any cases of abnormal performance that may harm the consumer,” Brooks said.
While the Weights and Measures Division ensures that pumps are dispersing the amount of gas paid for, the department does not regulate gas prices.
Full inspections of retail motor fuel dispensing sites happen at least every three years. The division will follow up with locations which have received reg tags.
