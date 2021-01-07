The first doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine arrived in Pima County, and Green Valley firefighters were among those vaccinated.
Green Valley and Drexel Heights Fire Districts spokesman L.T. Pratt said the districts are working with the Pima County Health Department to get the vaccines distributed quickly.
GVFD Capt. Thomas Beckel said he was glad to get vaccinated on Thursday to protect his family and the community.
"My biggest fear has also been taking this home to my family after getting off shift," he said.