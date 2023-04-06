The Green Valley Fire District Board of Directors will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to the fire district boundaries on Thursday, April 13.
The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, and is the next step in GVFD's annexation effort in northern Sahuarita.
In October, Rural Metro Fire Department, which has provided fire coverage for Sahuarita since the 1970s, informed the town of plans to end fire service in the area that includes all of Rancho Sahuarita. RMFD has said the decision was based on a lack of support by residents, who have the option to pay for fire coverage.
Though there is no firm timeline for RMFD’s departure, the department has said it will work with the town and GVFD on the transition.
In January, the Sahuarita Town Council gave GVFD the green light to begin annexation efforts. GVFD currently serves parts of Sahuarita south of Anamax Park as well as the Green Valley area.
The proposed boundary changes would add 8,174 parcels of real property within the Town of Sahuarita to the Green Valley Fire District, according to a letter sent to residents in the proposed annexation area. That area generally includes the northern portion of the town, plus several additional parcels in Pima County adjoining the town, according to the letter.
As part of the annexation effort, GVFD must circulate petitions and get signatures from residents in the proposed annexation area. Should the annexation occur, property owners in the annexed area would pay for GVFD fire services through property taxes.
At the April 13 hearing, the GVFD Board of Directors will consider comments from the Pima County Board of Supervisors and from the public to determine whether the proposed change will “promote the public health, comfort, convenience, necessity, or welfare,” according to the memo.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone