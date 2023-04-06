GVFD

Green Valley Fire District Station 151 on La Canada in Green Valley. 

 Green Valley Fire District

The Green Valley Fire District Board of Directors will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to the fire district boundaries on Thursday, April 13.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, and is the next step in GVFD's annexation effort in northern Sahuarita.



