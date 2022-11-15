Green Valley Fire Corps received top honors for their volunteer efforts earlier this year, and finally brought the award home this week.

Emily Litchfield, a representative with the Governor's Office of Youth, Family and Faith, stopped by Green Valley Fire District headquarters on Monday to formally present the Service to Community award to the Green Valley Fire Corp.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

