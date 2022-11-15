Green Valley Fire Corps received top honors for their volunteer efforts earlier this year, and finally brought the award home this week.
Emily Litchfield, a representative with the Governor's Office of Youth, Family and Faith, stopped by Green Valley Fire District headquarters on Monday to formally present the Service to Community award to the Green Valley Fire Corp.
The Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards honor exemplary individual and organizational volunteer efforts that “have strengthened communities and improved quality of life for Arizonans,” according to the office.
Among hundreds of applicants, Litchfield said the Green Valley Fire Corps stood out for their dedication to the community and the thousands of volunteer hours logged in support of non-emergency fire response needs with efforts such as replacing smoke alarm batteries, installing lock boxes on the homes of seniors or adults with disabilities, and facilitating vaccine distribution for the homebound.
The combined efforts resulted in nearly $120,000 in savings to the Fire District and community, and were instrumental in keeping response times low for real emergency situations, Litchfield said.
“Government cannot do this work alone. The passion, determination and heart that volunteers have is unmatched, and we’re so grateful to the thousands of volunteers who are working to strengthen communities across the state,” Litchfield said.
“We get calls from all over the state, even the country, from fire districts who hear about what we’re doing in Green Valley, and want to know how we do it…they answer, really, it's just these guys – they keep it running, they keep it going,” said L.T. Pratt, community outreach coordinator for the Green Valley Fire District.
“What the Fire Corps does is invaluable, really, and it saves lives.”
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
