After nearly a year of pandemic precautions, the Green Valley Fire Corps – the volunteer arm of the Green Valley Fire District – is slowly restarting their services this week, beginning with the popular smoke alarm and battery replacement program.
Faced with limited personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak, the GVFD decided to temporarily pause GV Fire Corps services last April to protect the community and its volunteers.
But with new safety measures in place, and a backlog of service calls to get through, GVFD Fire Chief Chuck Wunder said many GV Fire Corps volunteers are eager to get back to doing what they love: helping their community.
“And I’ve got to say honestly, we’ve missed them tremendously,” Wunder said.
Helping outWhat started in 2006 with a handful of Green Valley residents looking to help out the local fire district has since grown to more than 70 dedicated volunteer members supporting the day-to-day operations of GVFD in the field and in the office.
By tending to non-emergency matters, like desert pest removals, smoke detector checks, testing and clearing fire hydrants, and administrative tasks, GV Fire Corps volunteers free up the district’s firefighters and paramedics for more critical fire and medical emergencies.
Their efforts also provide substantial cost savings to Green Valley taxpayers. In a typical year, GV Fire Corps volunteers log nearly 10,000 hours of service – the equivalent of several full-time positions, worth close to $200,000 each year. Reserving the larger engines for critical emergencies also saves on GVFD’s fuel costs and vehicle wear and tear.
And the hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Just a few years after its founding, the GV Fire Corps won top honors with the 2012 National Fire Corps Award of Excellence, ranking high for its achievements in emergency services and community involvement.
COVID challengesLike any business, Wunder said the GVFD went through a period of adjustment during the pandemic – grappling not only with how to keep staff safe, but also how to operate in the absence of GV Fire Corps support.
Call volume increased for things like smoke alarm replacements and “chirpers” – when a smoke alarm’s battery is dying and emits a high-pitched beep.
“Typically, those would be things referred to the Fire Corps, and instead we had to pick those up with our engine companies, so there was an increase in the quantity of work for the companies themselves,” Wunder said.
In addition to external community outreach, GV Fire Corps volunteers also fill a number of non-emergency office positions, helping to deliver mail, run special projects and errands, and schedule field operations – all of which were suspended during the pandemic.
“It was the right decision, but we certainly missed them and are thrilled they’re coming back online,” Wunder said.
Back at it In the fall of 2020, GV Fire Corps resumed services that didn’t require volunteers to enter residences. These included installing fire hydrant markers – reflectors that signal where a fire hydrant is located – and lockbox installations – secured key access points that enable GVFD to enter a home quickly and safely during emergencies.
Dennis Mart, a GV Fire Corps volunteer for over 13 years, has stayed busy installing these lockboxes alongside fellow Fire Corps veteran, Bob Budnick, since the service restarted. Mart estimates that about 4,500 Green Valley homes now have the safety feature.
“This week, I’m working now three days instead of usually just one because so many people are learning about the program and want one installed,” Mart said.
“A lot of communities have this service for commercial businesses, but we’re one of the few that has it for residential properties. And they’ve proven very useful – the fire department and emergency services use the lockboxes a lot more frequently than people realize,” he said.
But even as Mart and Budnick arrive to install the lockboxes, one question from Green Valley residents keeps cropping up: “When are you coming back to change my batteries and my smoke alarm?” Mart said with a chuckle.
This popular smoke alarm and battery replacement program has been complicated by the pandemic, Wunder explained.
“When you register for our program, we have a cycle where we come out and exchange the batteries in your smoke alarms every two years, but since we had an entire year off, we have an entire year’s worth of individuals we need to catch up on,” Wunder said.
The GV Fire Corps administrative staff has begun the process of setting up appointments for those currently registered in the system, but is wait-listing new program applicants until the backlog has been cleared, Mart said.
Depending on the number of GV Fire Corps volunteers that return to serve this year, Mart estimated that it could take a few months to get through the current list as they restart.
“It’s going to be a slow start because we need to take care of the folks already with us that we’ve neglected because of COVID, but please be patient with us. We will get back to it,” Mart said.
New protocolsAs GV Fire Corps volunteers restart in-home services this week, residents can expect to see a number of new COVID safety measures in place.
Similar to current 911 emergency dispatch procedures, Wunder said GV Fire Corps volunteers will now conduct prescreening surveys before arriving on the scene, ensuring no one in the home is feeling ill. Volunteers will sanitize equipment and vehicles between shifts, and will wear masks, gloves, and observe social distancing guidelines when completing any service inside a residence.
Each crew will also be equipped with a new contactless card payment system, which will now be the preferred onsite payment method for GV Fire Corps services, like lockbox installations and smoke alarm replacements.
“We’re just working to limit our contact as much as possible for our safety and the safety of the residents, but it’s a tough deal because we love our relationships with the community,” Wunder said.
“One of the best things about the Fire Corps program is the time spent just enjoying a cup of coffee at somebody’s house, or chatting with them about life, so we’ll see how this plays out as we move forward. Hopefully we can get things back to normal,” he said.
Despite the changes, Mart said getting back to helping his community with GV Fire Corps, and slipping on his uniform again, has felt good.
He looks forward to resuming even more services – attending to “chirpers,” and his personal favorite, snake removals – with more volunteers on board. In the meantime, those calls will be fielded by the Green Valley Fire District.
“We didn’t want to go hog-wild and do everything to begin with, but we’re hopeful a majority of our volunteers will come back, and we’re always looking for more,” Mart said.
“We know it’s going to be a slow startup, but the Fire Corps is back in business.”