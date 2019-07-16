It has been 50 years since astronauts left Earth and landed on the lunar surface. We remember "The Eagle has landed..." or Neil Armstrong's "One small step...," but the Apollo 11 mission wouldn't have been possible without the scores of men and women on the ground contributing to one of the single greatest events in human exploration.
Chet Davis and Dick Roberts of Green Valley are among them.
Long before the two would become friends, Davis and Roberts worked at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. They worked across the street from each other with North American Aviation but wouldn't meet until later, while working for Douglas Aircraft Company, which later became McDonnell Douglas.
Davis worked on the Saturn V side of the street focusing on the rocket's interstage, which helped launch the astronauts and their payload into space. Roberts was on the Apollo side of the street working with instrumentation for the service module's engine.
"That was my little job," Roberts said. "Chet had a little job. We all had, everybody on this program. We had thousands of us on this program and we all had just a little thing to do."
Apollo and Saturn V
The Saturn rockets were used throughout the Apollo missions. It was the larger Saturn V that would carry the astronauts to the moon on Apollo 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17. The Saturn V rockets were used in the '60s and '70s, with the last one launched in 1973, taking the Skylab space station into orbit.
There are two major pieces that took the astronauts to the moon — the Saturn V rocket and the Apollo spacecraft. The Saturn V is the lower section of the rocket, which takes the astronauts and their payload from Earth's surface and launches them into orbit. The Apollo spacecraft — command, service and lunar modules — carry the astronauts and their equipment from Earth's orbit to the lunar surface and back.
At 363 feet tall and weighing 6.2 million pounds, the Saturn V rocket generated 7.6 million pounds of thrust. According to NASA, a car getting 30 miles per gallon could drive around the world 800 times with the fuel a Saturn V rocket used for a single lunar landing mission.
As the rocket takes off it separates into stages. Following the first stage separation 42 miles up comes the interstage separation after just more than three minutes of flight. David said people might recognize the interstage separation during the launch sequence from the movie "Apollo 13," where the Saturn V is separating and a small piece releases and moves to the side.
"That's called an interstage and that piece looks innocuous until you understand what goes on when you fire off rocket nozzles," he said. "On Earth, when you light a barbecue, the flame comes straight out. At that point up there where we're separating, the flame goes out sideways because of the air pressure difference. So we had to have a piece in place to keep the two stages apart so you didn't drop the nozzles onto the tank then blow."
Once the rocket was ready to separate, the interstage would get out of the way so that the next nozzles could fire.
"I was privileged to be lead designer of that interstage for the Apollo program," Davis said.
That feeds into Roberts' role.
Service module
Following the interstage separation, the five J-2 rocket engines that make up stage two ignite and push the Apollo spacecraft higher into Earth's atmosphere, where it will separate just more than nine minutes after launch. A single J-2 rocket engine will fire about 10 seconds after the second stage is separated and shut down nearly 12 minutes after launching. When the engine cuts off, the Apollo spacecraft will be orbiting Earth at 118.8 miles up and moving at 17,432 mph.
The third stage will fire again, eventually breaking from Earth's orbit and beginning the lunar journey. Once the astronauts were underway, the third stage would separate from the command and service module which will turn 180 degrees, extract the lunar module and continue the mission. The cone-shaped command module — the capsule at the top — is attached to a long cylinder with an engine nozzle sticking out the bottom. It is a familiar sight.
The service module on the Apollo spacecraft was where Roberts worked to install and test all the instrumentation for its engine.
Roberts was part of the program in 1964 and the early part of 1965, when the service module's engine was first fired. Instrumentation measures how every piece of an engine is operating.
Doing the work
The Apollo missions were the product of President John F. Kennedy and the United States jockeying to beat the Soviet Union to the moon after having fallen behind in the space race.
On Sept. 12, 1962, Kennedy told a crowded stadium at Rice University, "...we choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy but because they are hard..."
When launch day came, Roberts and Davis said they weren't stressed. They'd done their jobs and were confident.
"In reality, we had done enough testing that we felt comfortable that, OK, let's watch it work," Davis said. "We general workers came home, turned on televisions ... and said, 'Let's see if that thing goes, I'm sure it will.'"
Roberts agreed that the real pressure that day was on NASA.
"I'm sure up in our company, at North American, there was probably a lot of pressure in that. Down in the ranks where I was, where Chet was, we were just engineers trying to get the job done. We had a little piece of the big piece. I mean of the really big piece."
While the stress may have been low, it doesn't mean the importance of the work was lost on the two.
"When you send somebody up in space and say they are going to land on the moon for the first time you never know what is going to happen," Roberts said.
Davis and Roberts said they played a small role, but they have a sense of pride at having been a part of such a moment in history.
"When Apollo landed on the moon you just got goosebumps," Roberts said. "You know you were part of it. I'm sure Chet feels the same way; in fact, everybody in the program."